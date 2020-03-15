3 Improvements for Players in new CBA

The NFLPA announced the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in a close vote of 1,019 (FOR) and 959 (AGAINST). The new agreement will remain intact through 2030. The measures passed by a slim margin of 60 votes. Close to 500 NFL players did not vote on the proposed terms.

Saints News Network wanted to share three improvements in the CBA that could benefit current and former NFL players.

3 BENEFITS FOR PLAYERS

SHARING MORE REVENUES INCREASE IN PAY FOR LOW TIER PLAYERS RETIRED PLAYERS PENSIONS AND HEALTHCARE

Revenue sharing for the players

In 2021, the players will receive 48% of league revenue. This can increase to 48.8% with the "media kicker" in a 17-game regular season format.

The new deal also will give the players 70% of incremental revenue from the league's Los Angeles Stadium project, meaning 70% of any revenue that exceeds projections in any given year. And they will get a share of revenues from legal gambling operations conducted in stadiums, whether that gambling is on NFL football or other sports. Source: Dan Graziano, ESPN

Minimum Salaries Increase

SI.com's Albert Breer wrote:

Growth on minimum salaries had lagged behind the growth of the cap. This deal restores the minimums to pace-of-cap, will lead to an immediate $100,000 raise for those players, and a bump of $495,000 over the next three years.

The was important for backup players and special teams contributors. Saints special teams standouts, Justin Hardee, Deonte Harris, Dwayne Washington, and J.T. Gray are key players on the Saints special teams squad and will benefit from the CBA if the remain under their original contracts. John Hendrix reported these four players have received a performance based bump in the pay a few days ago.

NFL Alumni Win

The NFLPA recognized former players as NFL Alumni. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL Alumni will have their pensions to increase. A seven year retired veteran from the 1970s or 1980s will have their average pension to rise by $16,000 per year. This could affect 10,000 former NFL players.

An alum who retired with three years of service at a time when four were needed to vest, you now will receive a pension of $19,800 annually for life. As you well know, you previously had not been receiving any NFL pension. Your new pension will increase to nearly $22,000 in 2025 assuming that same modest revenue growth for the League. (SOURCE: NFL ALUMNI WEBSITE)

The agreement has been slammed as a non-improvement for veterans. Former Bills player Ryan Neufeld's wife Dawn Neufeld has been a voice her dislike for the proposed changes:

Also, the NFL will not be suspend players that test positive for marijuana. This is important because many professional sports players use marijuana to soothe themselves from the performance pains and injuries. Former players, WR Josh Gordon and RB Ricky Williams may have extended their time in the NFL under the newly passed CBA.

Current NFL LB Sam Acho took to Twitter and gave a concise and well organized opinion on the new deal:

The new CBA may not be perfect, but it has a few merits for the players. The NFL owners and NFLPA will not have a work stoppage facing them for another 11 years. Also, as the NFL negotiates new television contracts, the revenue share for the NFL players will increase and they will have more money in their paychecks.