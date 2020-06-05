What's next for Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, and Who Dat Nation?

"People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other." Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Progress in our society and sports will occur when people develop mutual respect for one another. They must be committed to having open dialogue, willing to understand opposing viewpoints, and actively work together to solve and eradicate the issues. Drew Brees fumbled the ball during his interview with Yahoo Finance reporters. Then his message was intercepted and flagged by teammates, fans, citizens, and sports figures. The penalty, a lack of empathy, and not addressing the concerns of many African-Americans and minorities - police brutality, racism, and social injustice in America.

Brees issued a lengthy apology for his comments on Instagram. He "lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy."

Several New Orleans Saints teammates from Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead, and Demario Davis have accepted his apology. Some have not publicly released their opinions on the matter, but the rhetoric has engaged them on social media channels. Many a fan has expressed anger, hurt, and doubts for the Saints quarterback who helped the franchise win Super Bowl 44 in 2010. Some have questioned his comprehension of the real issues plaguing the African-American and minority communities. Especially those who support him and the Saints organization along the Gulf Coast region. Some fans do not take issue with Drew Brees speaking his mind about his patriotism. There are those in the Who Dat Nation who believe he spoke honestly and with conviction. Yet, as divisive as his comments were in the interview, there is a more important question. Can his Saints teammates, fans, and Who Dat Nation forgive and heal with Drew Brees in 2020? This could be his last season in New Orleans. His goal is to win a second Super Bowl. Will this situation distract the Saints from capturing the Lombardi trophy?

Dr. King wrote from a Birmingham jail cell: "All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

An Attempt to Change the Narrative

Here's the issue. It's a dangerously pervasive issue in America. Police brutality and harassment. Most minorities feel they are not treated fairly by law enforcement in the United States. When Brees spoke about the flag's meaning to him, it does not hold the same for minorities. American citizens are adversely affected when their lives are dishonored with cruel behavior from the law officers who have sworn to "serve and protect." Every American expects their lives to be respected and protected under the principles symbolized by the American flag. Unfortunately, this was not the case for George Floyd who died on video after former MPD officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Drew Brees made a mistake by not addressing this issue, which is currently on the hearts and minds of his teammates, citizens, and Saints fans after the death of George Floyd. Other significant problems of racism, social injustice, prejudice, discrimination, and bigotry are casually overlooked. When Brees did not prominently mention them in his interview, people were disappointed.

The City of New Orleans is almost 60% African-American and continues to support the New Orleans Saints franchise as season-ticket holders. One Saints supporter and season-ticket holder for over 10 years told me, "This is real life for people, at least he could have shown compassion ."

There are some African-American Saints fans who have marched, protested, and voiced their opinions on Floyd's death and are concerned about their families' welfare. Many have gone through unjust situations at the hands of police and expected a person they respected and idolized like Drew Brees to show public support to help turn negative opinions on the demonstrations and racism in their favor. They were confused and hurt.

"This country stands for freedom, justice, liberty for all. And it’s not happening for all right now." Colin Kaepernick (2016 Interview)

What's Next?

The New Orleans Saints have a strong team nucleus comprised of veterans from every walk of life. They are a team of African-Americans, Whites, and mixed-race athletes who come from an affluent, middle-class, and poor upbringing. Embedded inside of their locker room is a diversity of lifestyles, but also a variety of political viewpoints. Drew Brees, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Malcolm Jenkins are a few leaders who can collectively galvanize the team and work towards winning this season. However, Drew Brees is the key.

Sometimes a leader can stumble and work to regain his/her footing with those they have let down. Brees stands in this position today. Can he truly understand, empathize, and move closer to sympathizing with his minority teammates? Or, is it more important for him to hold his views? These points must be addressed before training camp begins in July.

Drew Brees is the most accomplished New Orleans Saints player in the history of the franchise. He's been a model New Orleanian, NFL spokesperson, and compassionate philanthropist for people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region since he arrived in 2006. At this point in his career, the most challenging opponent for Brees may not be COVID-19, or a 41-year old body, nor a lack of fan support in the Superdome; but, his comments. In 2020, he will need his teammates to help reach and win Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. Not physically on the field, but emotionally in and out of the locker room.

What about the Who Dat Nation?

The fans are hurting as well. They finally heard from Brees in an Instagram video. Perhaps, the organization should consider a "Saints Town Hall" video conference call for the fans. This could be a forum to allow them to respectfully share their thoughts and release frustrations. It will be allow the players to connect and engage with many who are emotionally scarred. Keep in mind; some Saints fans would use their paychecks and savings to purchase Saints tickets in support of the team. Forgiveness is necessary. The relationship between the Saints and Who Dat Nation is secure, but buy not addressing Brees' comments, it could unravel their support.

Before the New Orleans Saints take the football field against Tampa Bay on September 13th at 3:25 PM CST, difficult dialogue needs to occur. Their conversations have to address the problems minority NFL players receive in America. It must be done with respect, helping to find solutions, and choosing to forgive and heal as a unified team.