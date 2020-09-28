SI.com
By the Numbers: Packers vs. Saints in Week 3

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) fell to the Green Bay Packers (3-0) by the 37-30 score in a Sunday Night Football matchup inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers both threw for over 280 yards and 3 TDs in the contest, but the two-time league MVP was the one to lead his team to victory. 

The Packers outscored the Saints by 11 in the second half, putting the game on ice late in the fourth quarter, converting the game's lone turnover into points. The Saints travel to Detroit to battle the Lions next Sunday at 12 PM CST. 

Below is a look inside the numbers from the New Orleans Saints' Week 3 loss. 

USATSI_14993822_168388561_lowres
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

10: Only 34% of Brees' Completions went to Saints WRs 

Think the Saints miss Michael Thomas yet? The Saints offense progressed from last week, due largely to the rushing attack and the pure greatness of Alvin Kamara, but something is still missing.

Obviously, taking the production of Thomas out of any offense will result in a decline, but between the timing, lack of strong pass protection, and maybe a lack of trust, these Saints wideouts are not on the same page as Drew Brees. With new faces to the system, struggles are expected, but without Michael Thomas, the Saints offense looks strictly locked on channel 41, "The Alvin Kamara Show."

USATSI_14994162_168388561_lowres
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

16: Alvin Kamara has 16 multiple TD games, most in team history

With his two receiving TDs Sunday night against Green Bay, Saints running back Alvin Kamara passes Saints Hall of Famers Marques Colston and Deuce McAllister for the most multiple TD games in New Orleans Saints franchise history. His second receiving TD highlighted Kamara's near 200-yard day. On the 52-yard catch and run, AK broke five tackles while sprinting down the near side of the field before cutting back inside to paydirt, tying the game at 27 a piece.

Ruiz
Credit: WVUE

51: 51 snaps played for No. 51 Cesar Ruiz

While he did not get the start, Saints fans got their first extensive look at the Saints 2020 first-round pick.  After an injury to left guard Andrus Peat, Ruiz entered the game.  (Peat's injury is reported to be a high-ankle sprain.)  Guard Nick Easton moved to Peat's spot following the injury and Ruiz played right guard for the remainder of the evening. 

Ruiz accounted for 84% of the Saint's offensive snaps and played a solid game at first glance. The former Michigan man "was not drafted to be a back-up," according to Sean Payton, and may see extensive playing time with Peat potential missing multiple weeks.

USATSI_14994118_168388561_lowres
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

83: New Orleans Surrenders 83-yards to penalties 

Sunday was another miserable day for the Saints in terms of hidden yardage given-up because of penalties. In three games this season, the Saints lead the NFL in penalty yardage with 331 yards, while committing the second-most penalties (24), trailing only the Cardinals (27). Half of New Orleans penalties on Sunday night (4) resulted in first downs for the Green Bay offense, including pass-interference calls on both Janoris Jenkins and Marcus Williams in the second half of the game.

USATSI_14993786_168388561_lowres
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

94: Drew Brees Passes throws for 3+ TDs in his 94th career game, setting a new NFL Record

Another feather in the cap of the Hall of Fame career of Drew Brees. While the inability to push the ball downfield was evident again Sunday night, Brees put together his best performance of the season. With TD passes to Emmanuel Sanders and Alvin Kamara (2), Brees passed New Orleans native Peyton Manning for most 3+ TD games in an NFL career with 94.

