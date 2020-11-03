By the Numbers: Saints vs Bears in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints (5-2) defeated the Chicago Bears (5-3) in overtime 26-23. The Saints were led by Drew Brees, who threw for 280 yards and 2 TDs, and Alvin Kamara who totaled 160+ scrimmage yards. The Saints will travel to Raymond James Stadium to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

Here is a look inside the numbers from the Saints Week 8 victory over the Bears.

3: Kamara Becomes third running back in NFL history to record 50+ Rec in their first 4 seasons

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara has been worth every penny of his monster 5-year, $77M extension he signed prior to the season. On Sunday afternoon, with a depleted receiving corps, Kamara stepped into a familiar role serving as Drew Brees' go-to target throughout the game. The NFL's leader in scrimmage yards in 2020 hauled in 9 receptions for 96 yards against the Bears, bringing his season total to 55 receptions for 556 yards.

His 4th reception of the afternoon put Kamara in the NFL record books. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection joined former Bears RB Matt Forte and 2006 MVP LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in NFL history to catch at least 50 passes in each of their first four NFL seasons. Kamara also became the first Saints' player since Deuce McAllister in 2002 to post 100+ scrimmage yards in 6 consecutive games. AK finished with 163 scrimmage yards in Week 8.

5: New Orleans has scored a TD in the final minute of the first half in 5 strainght games

© Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints' offense has jumped started late in the first half with touchdown scoring two-minute drives throughout the season. However, the team has found the end-zone at an insane rate with less than one minute remaining in the first half this season. Drew Brees' TD pass to Jared Cook at the end of the first half Sunday marked the 5th consecutive game that the Saints have scored a TD a minute or less prior to going into the locker room.

Week 3 vs GB - QB Brees to WR Sanders (:09)

Week 4 at DET - QB Brees to WR Smith (:44)

Week 5 vs LAC - QB Brees TD Run (:14)

Week 7 vs CAR - QB Brees to WR Harris (:02)

Week 8 at CHI - QB Brees to TE Cook (:03)

Even more impressive is that 4 of those 5 scores have come with less than 15 seconds remaining in the half. The Saints' offense has begun to look more like their typical high-flying self. Brees' two-minute mastery and ability to swing the momentum before heading into the locker room has a lot to do with the Saints winning.

9: Marshon Lattimore's INT against Chicago marks #9 in his Career

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans went nearly a month without an interception (Oct. 4th). The last INT for the Saints also came against an NFC NORTH opponent when CB Patrick Robinson picked-off Lions QB Matthew Stafford in Week 4. The Saints' defense desperately needed to force a takeaway. As a unit, Dennis Allen's defense is +1 in the turnover ratio, forcing 6 takeaways (4 INTs and 2 Fumbles), but the inconsistent play on the back end has been a major issue.

For CB Marshon Lattimore, the INT is his first on the season and 9th of his NFL career. The Ohio State product nearly had his second on the day and 10th of his career in the fourth quarter but dropped the sure INT on 4th down.

The Saints rank 10th in points against, 8th in yards per game, and 3rd in rushing yards allowed. On paper, the defense isn't too shabby, and confidence-boosting plays like Lattimore's pick could swing the tides back to the Saints posting a top 15 defense, similar to 2017 and 2018.

15: Saints converted 15% on 3rd Downs in Week 8, after a phenomenal 85% in Week 7.

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints made do with what they had on the football field last night at WR. The inexperienced group had only one player who had more than 50 NFL receptions headed into Week 8 (Tre'Quan Smith). The Saints relied heavily on Alvin Kamara in the passing attack and did not have a true go-to target on third down, and it showed.

After posting a remarkable 85% conversion rate on third down last week against Carolina, New Orleans struggled in the Windy City, converting just twice on 13 attempts. Ironically, both conversions came on the Saints' first drive of the game, resulting in a Wil Lutz FG.

53: Drew Brees' 53rd game-winning drive, trailing Peyton Manning by 1 in NFL history

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees is closing in on another NFL record. Stop me if you have heard that before. The future Hall of Fame Quarterback completed his 53rd Career Game-Winning drive on Sunday, leading the Saints on a 7-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a Wil Lutz game-winning FG.

New Orleans has won in each of their last four games in come from behind fashion. Over that stretch, Drew Brees is PFF's highest-rated QB in the NFL and has returned to form after a disappointing start to the season. Next week Brees will face Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tom Brady, who trails Brees by 1 in career TD passes. The Buccaneers play the Giants on Monday Night Football, November 2nd.

