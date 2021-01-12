By the Numbers: Bears vs. Saints in the NFC Wild-Card Game

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Wild-Card Round victory over the Chicago Bears.

The NFC's #2 seed New Orleans Saints (13-4), defeated the #7 seed Chicago Bears (8-9) in the 2021 NFC Wild-Card Round by the final score of 21-9 on Sunday. New Orleans' defense held QB Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears' offense in check throughout the contest, holding them to under 250 yards of offense.

Throughout the game, the defense's stout play allowed the Black and Gold offense to find a rhythm after a slow start. With the victory, the Saints move on to the Divisional Round to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is a look inside the numbers from the Saints' Wild-Card victory over the Bears.

5: 5 of the 10 Bear's Offensive Drives ended in a 3 and Out

The Chicago Bears concluded the regular season with an offense clicking on all cylinders averaging over 31 points per game over their last four regular-season games. Dennis Allen's defense was up for the challenge and forced the Bears into seven punts and one turnover on downs.

New Orleans' stout defense prevented the Chicago offense from finding a rhythm, causing them to have 5 of 10 three and outs on offensive drives. As a result, the Bears lost the time of possession battle to the Saints, 21:02 to 38:58 minutes.

9: New Orleans allows a franchise-low 9 points in a Playoff Game

Chicago faced an uphill battle against New Orleans' 3rd ranked rush defense on Sunday but had faith that break-out star David Montgomery could effectively move the football against the Black and Gold front-seven. However, the Saints came armed and ready to surrender just 48 total rushing yards and win both first and second down.

The struggles on early downs set up QB Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears with multiple difficult third and long situations. New Orleans' defense frustrated the Bears from start to finish and kept them out of the end-zone until the final play of regulation.

10: 10 Different Saints finish Sunday's Action with a Reception

The injury bug bit the New Orleans Saints' wide receiving corps early and often in 2020. Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Deonte Harris all missed time during the regular season, but all were active in the Wild-Card Round against the Chicago Bears.

With a full offensive arsenal, Drew Brees carved the depleted Bears secondary with surgical precision. He connected with 10 receivers during Sunday's action. The duo of Harris and Thomas led the Saints by combining for 12 receptions and 156 yards in their first games back from injured reserve.

40: Drew Brees becomes 3rd QB to Win a Playoff Game after turning 40

All indications lead us to believe this could be the final days of Drew Brees as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. The 41-year old (turns 42 on Friday) entered an elite group Sunday evening, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to start and win a playoff game at the age of 40+ years old.

Brees finished the game completing 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns, en route to the Saints' first postseason victory since January 2019. The NFL's all-time leading passer also moved into sixth place in postseason history with 36 career touchdown passes.

