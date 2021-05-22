Carl Granderson is Primed for a Breakout Season in New Orleans

After two seasons flashing signs of potential, New Orleans defensive end Carl Granderson is primed and ready for a huge 2021 season.

Defensive end Carl Granderson was expected to be a potential second-day pick by experts leading up to the 2018 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, Granderson had some legal issues that caused him to fall out of the draft entirely.

The New Orleans Saints signed the talented University of Wyoming product as an undrafted rookie who had 16.5 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in college.

Granderson served a six-month sentence as part of a plea bargain from a college incident and would miss training camp and part of his rookie season.

Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker (6) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Granderson saw his first action as a pro against Dallas in the fourth game of 2019.

He registered his first career sack the following week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Granderson's only sack as a rookie was in that win over the Buccaneers, but he flashed disruptive potential throughout his first campaign.

He appeared in nine games and played just 11% of the defensive snaps but recorded 11 tackles and 3 QB pressures.

Entering the 2020 season, Granderson was ready to take on a more prominent role on the team's defensive line.

He’d play in 28% of the defensive snaps last season, helping the Saints possess one of the league's deepest defensive line rotations.

Despite limited opportunities, Granderson had 5 sacks, 11 pressures, and forced 2 fumbles.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) stops Titans running back Dalyn Dawkins CREDIT: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the team with 13.5 sacks in 2020, departed in free agency.

His absence opens the door for Granderson to get even more playing time in 2021, but there will be heavy competition for snaps at the position.

Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan remains one of the league's best defensive players. Marcus Davenport, a 1st round draft pick in 2018, is projected to be the starter opposite Jordan.

The team also added DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in free agency and spent a first-round choice on Houston DE Payton Turner.

Granderson has outstanding athleticism and good size for the position at 6-5 and 261-pounds. He has an effective bend around the edge and a tremendous burst into opposing backfields.

His long arms and upper body strength allow him to be disruptive even when he doesn't get to the quarterback.

Granderson must improve his positioning as a run defender but was more effective against the run in his second season.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) hits Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (2) causing a fumble recovered by the Saints. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Trey Hendrickson emerged as a breakout player for the Saints in 2020, more than doubling his career sack and pressure totals in a single season.

Granderson enters the last year of his rookie contract in 2021 and could position himself for a big payday like Trey Hendrickson did last season.

After a fanatical offseason workout program and two years of disruptive potential, Granderson could be the next New Orleans defender to have a breakout campaign.

