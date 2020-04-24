Cesar Ruiz fits the Saints Philosophy

Many Saints and LSU fans were eager with anticipation as LSU's LB Patrick Queen fell down the NFL draft board to #24. The New Orleans Saints were on the clock, the pick was in, and they select, who?! Wait? What happened? The New Orleans Saints have done it again. They have pulled off a draft day shocker and selected C/G Cesar Ruiz. Not Patrick Queen. But, the selection makes sense.

Drafting Cesar Ruiz may have Saints fans dazed and confused, but the New Orleans Saints chose a player based upon their drafting philosophy. You build a team from the interior with quality offensive and defensive linemen. Why? Offensive and Defensive lineman bring stability in the trenches. Teams win in the NFL by how well their offensive and defensive lines play. The priority for New Orleans was to improve in the draft and select an interior offensive lineman. According to HC Sean Payton, “those [interior offensive lineman] are hard players to find later in the draft.” New Orleans had a high grade on Ruiz because he is a player who fits their philosophy.

"I think it helps our offensive line. You know, we talk all the time about building with the right type of players. Also, with your defensive and offensive line. We always want to draft to certain musts and needs, but certainly offensive line was one of those positions with particularly inside, so we got some flexibility..." Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton

New Orleans has a history of selecting offensive lineman in the of the draft which become immediate contributors to the team’s success. Names like RT Ryan Ramczyk, T/G Andrus Peat, T Terron Armstead, G Zach Strief, T/G Jahri Evans, and G Carl Nicks have had stellar careers with the Saints. Protecting their 41-year-old QB Drew Brees is important. Brees was under assault in the NFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings with breakdowns within the Saints offensive interior. The Vikings took cues from a Saints loss to Atlanta in 2019 where Falcons defensive line used speed to disrupt plays and harass Brees. Building a trustworthy offensive line ensures a quarterback time in the pocket to locate receivers in their route progressions. Brees excels in this area of the game. Unfortunately for G Larry Warford, either Ruiz or McCoy will battle him for a starting spot. Most likely it will be a Warford-Ruiz battle in training camp.

VERSATILITY

Ruiz will be a versatile player for the Saints. The 6’4” and 300lb+ lineman played the center position at the University of Michigan. He was a fluid and consistent performer for the Wolverines. Coach Payton called Ruiz a “tough player…, played with a great balance, we feel like he’s got guard-flex.” The ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line is a definite asset for the Saints. Ruiz has experience setting the line and calling protections. Pairing him along-side of current Saints C Erik McCoy is golden. During an NFL season offensive lineman can get “dinged-up". Having a versatile player is huge for the Saints. Last season G Andrus Peat suffered a broken forearm and was out of the starting lineup for several games. Ruiz is insurance for the Saints, but Sean Payton envisions him as a starter.

With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center to go along with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman. Kevin Hansen, Sports Illustrated

In today’s National Football League, a team can never settle. Bringing in young and talented offensive lineman like Ruiz is proof New Orleans acknowledges they must get better as a team in 2020. Saints offensive line coach, Dan Roushar, will have another potential young NFL star to groom. It’s possible some Saints fans will not immediately gravitate towards Ruiz. I offer one name to encourage those fans. Ryan Ramczyk. A day after the selection, the Ruiz’ impact in the hold great possibilities. Only time will tell. For the moment, I trust the Saints front office decision to draft Cesar Ruiz. One day they could consider this as a great decision for the player, team, and NFL. The Ruiz selection by the New Orleans may not be the flashy "big name" pick Saints fans wanted, but he is a solid player and fits the New Orleans Saints' team philosophy.

Draft Grade: A