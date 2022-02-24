Could Payton and Brees Make a Great Broadcasting Team with the Right Play-By-Play Announcer?

Could Payton and Brees Make a Great Broadcasting Team?
Could the former Super Bowl-winning tandem of Payton and Brees rejoin forces and broadcast NFL games in the same booth? They would need a play-by-play announcer to make it happen. More so, would you tune in?
THE INTEREST IN SEAN PAYTON
It's been almost a month since Sean Payton abdicated his head coaching duties with the New Orleans Saints. His interest in broadcasting wasn't a shocking revelation to me. His mind and knowledge of the game would be like having Obi-Wan Kenobi in the broadcast booth. He's a Master of Football.
On Super Bowl LVI's Radio Row, the Super Bowl-winning coach mentioned he had ongoing discussions with broadcasting suitors, which takes us to today's news on Troy Aikman and Drew Brees.
JOE BUCK ON TROY AIKMAN
Rumors of the Aikman-Fox Sports divorce have been floating for some time. The Hall of Fame quarterback could move from Fox to ESPN's Monday Night Football booth. He also may be interested in Amazon as its Thursday Night Football analyst.
In January, his longtime Fox Sports partner, Joe Buck, referred to their friendship and Aikman's probable departure on Jimmy Traina's SI Media Podcast. He told Traina, "That's his career. He knows how I feel. I don't want him going anywhere, and that's understood. But at the end of the day, he's gonna do what he wants to do."
Are the dominoes falling into place for Sean Payton? Sort of, but wait. Drew Brees may be next in line. The future Hall of Famer could leave NBC Sports for the full-time position alongside Buck.
PAYTON AND BREES?
Where would this leave Sean Payton? He could become a weekly analyst. The best fit for Payton could be to assume Brees' in-studio position, learn broadcasting techniques, and make a run for the booth the following season. He needs work. Especially after I saw Dan Patrick giving the former coach a few broadcasting pointers.
The coach and quarterback could become competitors. I prefer both men to be in the same booth with either Al Michael, Joe Buck, Mike Tirico, Gus Johnson, or Kevin Harlan. It will be expensive for a network but well worth it. They know and understand one another, but more importantly, they mesh well together. Look at what the Mannings (Peyton and Eli) are doing for ESPN's alternate broadcast.
The show would be educational and entertaining for the viewers to hear them dissecting games, coaches, players, and teams just like they did together with the New Orleans Saints?
We shall see.