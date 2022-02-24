Could Payton and Brees Make a Great Broadcasting Team with the Right Play-By-Play Announcer?

Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the field prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors of the Aikman-Fox Sports divorce have been floating for some time. The Hall of Fame quarterback could move from Fox to ESPN's Monday Night Football booth. He also may be interested in Amazon as its Thursday Night Football analyst.

In January, his longtime Fox Sports partner, Joe Buck, referred to their friendship and Aikman's probable departure on Jimmy Traina's SI Media Podcast. He told Traina, "That's his career. He knows how I feel. I don't want him going anywhere, and that's understood. But at the end of the day, he's gonna do what he wants to do."

Are the dominoes falling into place for Sean Payton? Sort of, but wait. Drew Brees may be next in line. The future Hall of Famer could leave NBC Sports for the full-time position alongside Buck.