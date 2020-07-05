The New Orleans Saints are 70 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at the greatest player in Saints history to wear #70: OT Jammal Brown

Jammal Brown, 39, spent seven seasons in the NFL, five with the New Orleans Saints. After arriving at Oklahoma as an All-state awarded DT, Brown solidified himself as one of the best OL in the country, winning the Outland Award (best interior lineman) in 2004. A unanimous All-American in 2004, Brown entered the 2005 NFL Draft regarded as the best OT in his class.

The New Orleans Saints selected Brown 13th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. Brown started 13 games as a rookie playing at RT and made the NFL’s All-Rookie Team. In 2006, under new HC Sean Payton, Brown moved from RT to LT. Tasked with protecting the Saints' new $60M man, QB Drew Brees, Brown produced his best NFL season. Brown anchored a strong OL that led the Saints to their first-ever NFC Championship appearance in 2006. Starting in 15 games, Brown earned his first trip to the Pro-Bowl following the Saints 10-6 season.

The former Oklahoma Sooner returned to the Pro-Bowl in 2008, starting in 15 games for the third consecutive season. After two Pro-Bowl nods in three seasons, Brown’s career had a setback. An ACL tear cost Brown the 2009 season and opened the door for third-year OT Jermon Bushrod. Following the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV title, the Saints kept Bushrod as their starting LT and parted with Brown. New Orleans traded Brown to Washington for a draft pick during the 2010 offseason.

Brown’s career would end prematurely because of nagging injuries in 2013. The two-time Pro-Bowler dressed in 85 games, starting 84 in his seven-year NFL career. Brown started 58 games for the Saints between 2005-2009, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and a Super Bowl Championship in 2010.

