Demario Davis' Devoted Dreamers Announce 7v7 Team Tryouts

I visited Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers 7v7 team in Katy, Texas, at a tournament earlier this summer. First hand, you can see Demario's compassion for the young men in his program and his passion for coaching.

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis and Devoted Dreamers athlete - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

The All-Pro linebacker announced that he is seeking new members for his Devoted Dreamers Academy After-School travel team. On Saturday, the organization will hold 7v7 tryouts in New Orleans at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie.

The auditions will be open to young men in grades 8-12, members of the Devoted Dreamers Academy 7v7 travel football team will also be enrolled in the After-School Program, which will meet Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays this fall at Delgado Community College—Sidney Collier Campus.

May 29, 2022; Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

Tuition includes:

Travel team trips and lodging.

Technology access.

Resources to participate in the after-school program.

Evening snacks.

Scholarships options are available.

Tryouts will be held Saturday, August 27, from 8:00-11:30 AM CT at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003.

Pre-registration is required and is available online at https://devoteddreamersacademy.com.

The vision of the Devoted Dreamers Academy has been a dream of Demario and Tamela Davis since the launch of their Devoted Dreamers Foundation in 2013. The school is an extension of the foundation's work to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Devoted Dreamers Academy is a long-term goal of the Davis Family to create a school that is not only focused on the athlete's career but also on the career around the athlete, including athletic trainers, financial advisors, sports agents, general managers, sports equipment engineers, and much more.

The Devoted Dreamers Academy was founded in 2022 by Demario and Tamela Davis in partnership with Valor Global. It focuses on the individual student's learning styles, strengths, limitations, passions, and pursuits. Students will access elite sports experience labs, academic mentors, exposure to the world of professional sports, guest speakers, and personal guidance from experienced coaches to help navigate the college recruiting process.