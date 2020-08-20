What drafting Patrick Mahomes would have cost the Saints

Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, rumors were circulating the New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was preparing to take Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes with his team's 1st round draft choice, the 11th overall selection. Even though the Saints still had a record-breaking QB in Drew Brees, 38-Yrs old at the time, Payton had become enamored with Mahomes’ playmaking ability and football intellect during pre-draft meetings. Multiple sources would later confirm that Payton would have likely drafted Mahomes with that 11th overall selection, but the world would never find out for sure how the former Texas Tech star would fare in the Saints offense.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws in the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs would swing a draft-day trade with the Buffalo Bills to move into the 10th overall selection and nab the Red Raiders signal caller with that pick. After playing in only a meaningless season finale as a rookie, they would hand Mahomes the starting job in 2018, responding with an All-Pro campaign, league M.V.P. award, and a playoff appearance. He followed that up in 2019 by leading Kansas City to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 32 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints, meanwhile, would have one of the most successful drafts in NFL history in 2017. They used their two 1st round selections on CB Marshon Lattimore and RT Ryan Ramczyk, a 2nd round pick on S Marcus Williams, and three 3rd round selections on RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone, and DE Trey Hendrickson. Kamara and Lattimore would win the 2017 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards in 2017, and all six players have been instrumental in the Saints winning three consecutive division titles.

While the talent of Mahomes and his impact on the NFL is undeniable, I don't believe that New Orleans would have had the same amount of success with him behind center they have had with Drew Brees. Here are five players who would not likely be in a Saints uniform today if they were able to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

1.) MARSHON LATTIMORE

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a touchdown pass thrown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY

New Orleans wound up using that 11th overall pick on Lattimore, one of the league's best shutdown cornerbacks. Capable of taking an opponent's best receiver out of the game, Lattimore's abilities allow the defense to be more creative and aggressive with their coverage packages. He filled an enormous need at CB for a Saints team that had finished at the bottom of the league in pass defense over the previous three seasons. Lattimore was the first CB off the board in 2017 and would have undoubtedly been snatched up quickly if the Saints would have passed on him at 11 to draft Mahomes, while also leaving New Orleans with a glaring need at CB.

2.) RYAN RAMCZYK

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints used the 32nd overall selection of the 1st round, obtained from a trade with the New England Patriots for WR Brandin Cooks, to draft the mammoth Ramczyk out of Wisconsin. Stepping in for an injured Zach Strief in the season opener as a rookie, Ramczyk has started 52 of a possible 53 games and has developed into one of the league's best offensive linemen. With the reliable veteran Strief and a Pro Bowl talent in Terron Armstead at OT at the time, New Orleans may very well have passed on the future All-Pro Ramczyk with the 32nd pick if they had drafted Mahomes and instead focused on their need at CB after bypassing Lattimore. Other talented corners like Tre'Davious White (Bills), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Adoree' Jackson (Titans), and Gareon Conley (Raiders) were already off the board before the end of the 1st round. New Orleans may have instead pulled the trigger on a CB like Kevin King, Sidney Jones, Teez Tabor, or Quincy Wilson, who were all selected in the 2nd round, thus robbing themselves of a generational talent for their offensive line.

3.) MARCUS WILLIAMS

Sep 16, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Browns 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans used the 10th pick of the 2nd round, 42nd overall, to select Williams out of Utah to aid their anemic secondary. Williams and Lattimore have combined to force 30 turnovers over their three seasons together with the Saints, and Williams has as much range as any safety in the league. Given their desperate need for playmakers in the secondary entering the 2017 draft, this pick would have still made sense for New Orleans even if they’d drafted Mahomes, unless they addressed the position with their late 1st round selection.

4.) ALVIN KAMARA

Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints traded two 2018 draft choices to move up to the third pick of the 3rd round and grab Kamara with the 67th overall selection. Despite a down year by his standards in 2019, Kamara remains one of the league's most feared offensive players because of his versatility and explosiveness. Given that Sean Payton fell in love with Kamara's skill set and moved aggressively to go get him, it seems unlikely that this would have changed if the team had drafted Mahomes. If they had not addressed their deficiencies in the secondary by this point in the draft, however, this pick may never have happened.

5.) DREW BREES

Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a throw in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

As unfathomable as it seems, Drew Brees would probably not be a Saint today if the team had drafted Patrick Mahomes, while also robbing fans of some iconic moments in history. NFL teams want a first-round QB on the field as quickly as possible. New Orleans may have instead turned over the reigns to Mahomes after the 2017 season, as Kansas City did, or might have waited until last year at the latest. Either decision would have been a mistake. As great as Mahomes has been, Brees continues to be just as effective, even at now 41-Yrs old. Brees led the league in completion percentage (72%) in 2017, Mahomes' rookie year, throwing for 4,334 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Over the last two seasons, each QB has commanded two of the NFL's best offenses, with both signal callers putting up impressive numbers.

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos (from left), Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Coltsoppcover © IndyStar photo illustration

2018 STATISTICS

Brees = 74.4% completion percentage (led league/NFL record), 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 13-2 record, moved into 1st place on the NFL's list for completions and passing yardage

Mahomes = 66% completion percentage, 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns (led league), 8 interceptions, 12-4 record, league M.V.P.

2019 STATISTICS

Brees = 74.3% completion percentage (led league), 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 8-3 record, moved into 1st place on the NFL's all-time list for touchdown passes

Mahomes = 65.9% completion percentage, 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 11-3 record

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings as New Orleans center Erik McCoy (78) blocks during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

Brees has a .808 winning percentage as starter over the last two seasons, while Mahomes has a .767 winning percentage, but he is 4-1 in the playoffs while the Saints have gone just 2-2, despite having a more balanced squad. The Saints could surround Brees with that talented balance thanks in large part to the success of the 2017 draft, which would have looked much different if they were able to draft Mahomes that season.

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) is selected as the number 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs have both built themselves into contenders because of the 2017 draft. We will get to see these Super Bowl favorites square off against each other on December 20 in New Orleans, a game that will pit the talents of 2017 draftees Patrick Mahomes, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Alex Anzalone, and Trey Hendrickson directly against each other in a battle that will probably not only decide the outcome of that game, but could also be a preview of Super Bowl 55.