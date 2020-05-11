Early Saints season record predictions for 2020

It's going to be a long couple of months for football fans, as we've now got through the excitement of the NFL draft and schedule release. For the New Orleans Saints, they aren't having a spring offseason program, and it's truly going to be a 'wait and see' approach as to what training camp looks like. It's a somber thought not being able to see fans in attendance braving the heat to cheer on their favorite players. We'll do our best to help pass the time while we eagerly await the country overcoming COVID-19, and the Saints News Network staff got together to weigh in on their early regular season record predictions for the black and gold.

Mike Detillier: 12-4

My first thought before the schedule announcement was (11-5), but seeing how it’s laid out...I’ll go 12-4. Other than the three-game stretch on the road late, I liked the way the schedule played out. Going into the NFL Draft, I thought the Saints and San Francisco 49ers were the best two teams in the NFC, and I feel the same way after the draft. There is no way to predict injuries, but the additions of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins via free agency and a full season with cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety D.J. Swearinger will help this football team in 2020. However, getting No. 9 back was the big key for the Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley: 12-4

2020 will be an intriguing year for the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton and his team will have a challenging schedule to navigate. The Saints return with a majority of its core players on offense and defense. Re-signing Drew Brees and several players appear subtle, but will have a positive influence on the team.

The New Orleans defense will play a significant role in the team's success this season. The combination of Cam Jordan, Malcolm Jenkins, and Demario Davis will provide critical leadership for the Saints defensive unit. The upcoming battles with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo will be great for the Saints and NFL fans. Wins over these names this year may be the final highlights of a brilliant career for Brees.

I expect plenty of fireworks and jaw-dropping moments from the Saints. I predict the New Orleans Saints will win their second NFC Championship and hoist another Lombardi Trophy in Tampa on February 7, 2021.

Bob Rose: 12-4

I see the Saints going 12-4 in 2020 but still being in the mix for the No. 1 seed and bye. New Orleans has one of the most complete rosters in the league still, but will be greatly tested. A brutal seven-game stretch from mid-November to Christmas Day that includes three straight road games could be rough.

Brendan Boylan: 11-5

The Saints have one of the most talented rosters in franchise history headed into the 2020 season. With 27 wins over the last three seasons and playoff heartbreak in each, it is fair to say expectations are at an all-time high in New Orleans.

In a true Super Bowl or Bust season the Saints are scheduled to face an NFL record six MVP QBs in 2020 (Brady x2, Ryan x2, Mahomes, Rodgers). Pair that with a difficult stretch of three consecutive away games in November and I see the Saints finishing 11-5 and winning the division in 2020. They say good teams win at home and split on the road, and this team is certainly capable of that.

Carla Antoine: 13-3

I believe the New Orleans Saints have fashioned together one of the best teams in franchise history (addressing several crucial deficiencies). One advantage that will prove beneficial is Drew Brees' chemistry and experience with his veteran receivers. One disadvantage will be the history of the Saints losing at least one game that is supposed to be a slam dunk win. The team should have a remarkable season.

The first game of the season will be a battle of the GOATs, as Drew Brees squares off against Tom Brady. I expect this game to be an offensive shootout with Brees rising to victory. We all know the Saints always lose at least one game that should be a win early in the season, so pick one. The eighth game will be in Chicago with the capacity to hand the Saints a second loss. The Saints might be 6-2 to start the season.

Fast forward to Week 12. From this point on, the Saints will face a ferocious stretch. With road games to Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia, the team may suffer at least one more loss. When they return to the Dome, the team will face Super Bowl LIV Champions Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints will have a superb shot at beating Kansas City, but it will all hinge on injuries. The next matchup will be the Vikings on Christmas Day. The Saints will be poised to win if they are healthy. Considering all of this, I predict the Saints will finish the season with a 13-3 record, clinch the NFC South with Dome Field Advantage, and possibly win Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

11-12 wins sounds about right for the Saints in 2020, with the ceiling being 13. New Orleans should be considered the division favorites in the NFC South, despite the growing love affair with Tom Brady and the Bucs. Truthfully, the Falcons figure to be the more threatening team to take out the Saints. No matter how you slice it, there's way too many questions for the teams in the division not named the Saints. We should have football this year, but we don't know what it will look like just yet. We can only hope that we get to witness a lot of Drew Brees in what could be his final season.