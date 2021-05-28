Is Erik McCoy the Saints' Next Dominant Offensive Lineman?

Whether he lines up at center or at guard, the versatile Erik McCoy has the traits to become New Orleans' next dominant offensive lineman.

The New Orleans Saints traded up in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select offensive lineman Erik McCoy out of Texas A&M.

McCoy played predominantly guard in college was expected to fill the big shoes of retired perennial Pro Bowl center Max Unger.

Historically, the most successful Saints offenses boasted a dominant offensive line.

Today, New Orleans has plenty of offensive line talent to keep their dominating tradition alive.

New Orleans' tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are considered one of the best tackles tandem in the league.

Left guard Andrus Peat has three Pro Bowls visits, and C/G Cesar Ruiz was added in the first-round of 2020's draft to replace perennial Pro Bowler Larry Warford.

With that said, it's their 2019 second-round choice that is developing into a dominant performer, Erik McCoy.

IS ERIK MCCOY THE NEXT GREAT?

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings as center Erik McCoy (78) blocks. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

MCCOY THE ROOKIE

During the 2019 NFL Draft, New Orleans traded two draft picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up from the No. 62 overall to No. 48 to select McCoy.

The Saints coaching staff moved him from guard to the center, where he quickly won the starting job.

McCoy has been a pillar of durability at a demanding position.

He’s not only started all 35 games of his two-year career with six snaps missed during his rookie year.

In 2019, McCoy anchored an offensive line that finished 9th in total yardage, 3rd in points, and allowed only 24 sacks during the regular season.

He committed just five holding penalties and was voted onto the 2019 NFL All-Rookie team.

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

MCCOY'S 2020 SEASON

The referees flagged McCoy twice for holding penalties while playing 1,074 offensive snaps in 2020.

His dominant run blocking helped the New Orleans rushing attack finish sixth in the league and led the NFL with 30 rushing touchdowns.

Last season, McCoy provided superior pass protection and surrendered one of the 29 sacks on the Saints' quarterbacks.

MCCOY EXCELS IN THE RUN AND PASS

McCoy, 23, is 6-4, 314-pounds and has a rare mixture of power and athleticism for an interior lineman.

He sets a powerful base as a pass blocker and plays with excellent leverage despite his height.

McCoy's speed allows him to get outside on rushing plays or screens, and he's typically in the position to be a lead blocker downfield.

He packs a powerful initial punch as a pass blocker to knock rushers off balance.

The former Aggie has outstanding footwork and recognition to move into position for double-teams and handle athletic pass rushers.

At times, his base is too wide as a pass blocker, but he showed significant improvement in that area during his second season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as center Erik McCoy (78). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy has terrific recognition of opposing defenses, allowing him to make accurate protection adjustments for the entire line.

He fires off with great power as a run blocker and handles power rushers or speed rushers with equal effectiveness in pass protection.

Some prognosticators project McCoy may move to guard this coming season. The transfer will allow second-year lineman Cesar Ruiz to move to his more natural position of center.

Whichever interior position Erik McCoy plays in 2021, he seems poised to become the next elite interior offensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints.

