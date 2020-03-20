Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints Exercise Fifth-Year Options on Lattimore and Ramczyk

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints have exercised fifth-year options on both the 2017 first-round draft choices CB Marshon Lattimore and OT Ryan Ramczyk. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints are the first team in the league to exercise their fifth-year options on 2017 draft selections. The Saints selected Marson Lattimore, 23, out of Ohio State 11th overall, while Ramczyk, 25, from Wisconsin was selected with the 32nd overall (from Patriots via Brandin Cooks trade) pick in 2017. The laws of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) fully guarantee the fifth-year options, making it quite an easy decision for New Orleans.

Since entering the league in 2017, Marshon Lattimore has been one of the best lockdown corners in football. After his rookie season, the NFL named Lattimore the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, collecting a team high five interceptions in the process and helping the Saints sweep the Rookie of the Year awards as Alvin Kamara earned the league Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his first three seasons in the league, Lattimore has started all 43 games that he has appeared in, earning two Pro-Bowl nods in 2017 & 2019.

During the 2017 NFL Draft rumors swirled that the Saints were on the phone with Alabama Linebacker Reuben Foster just moments before the 49ers selected him with the 31st overall pick. What a blessing in disguise that has been for Sean Payton who selected Ryan Ramczyk from Wisconsin a pick later. Ramczyk may not have been the flashy choice at 32 overall he has proven to be the correct one, finishing as a 2nd Team All-Pro selection in 2018 and a 1st Team All-Pro selection last season. Referred as the best right tackle in the game, Ramczyk has started all 47 games that he has played and has become a cornerstone piece of the Saints offensive line.

Interact with our writers! Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints' Sean Payton tests positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Sean Payton reveals to ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's tested positive for coronavirus.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

The Logic behind Malcolm Jenkins' return to Saints

New Orleans has suffered crippling playoff losses in three consecutive seasons due to a lack of leadership in the Saints secondary. Malcolm Jenkins solves that problem.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

A.J. Klein's farewell message to the Saints and its fans

A.J. Klein took to his personal Instagram account to talk about his appreciation for New Orleans and the Saints from the past three years.

John Hendrix

by

Shawneegirl

New Orleans Saints Day 3 Free Agent Recap

Saints grab a Blast from their Past in their biggest move on day three of free agency.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Contract Details for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

The Saints bring back one of the best to ever play at a relative bargain.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Former Saints CB Apple Signs with Raiders

Former first round pick Eli Apple has found a new home, agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Report: Malcolm Jenkins, Saints close to reunion

The Saints and Malcolm Jenkins appear to be headed for a reunion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

New Orleans Saints Day 2 Free Agency Recap

Saints lock up their Hall of Fame quarterback, but otherwise somewhat quiet on Day 2 of free agency.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Five failed Saints free agents from the past five years

Before you get too happy about free agency, we look back at five failed free agents the Saints have brought in from the past five offseasons.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints Day 1 Free Agency Recap

The Saints didn't have much activity at the onset of free agency, but kept two important pieces.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE