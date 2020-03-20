The New Orleans Saints have exercised fifth-year options on both the 2017 first-round draft choices CB Marshon Lattimore and OT Ryan Ramczyk. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints are the first team in the league to exercise their fifth-year options on 2017 draft selections. The Saints selected Marson Lattimore, 23, out of Ohio State 11th overall, while Ramczyk, 25, from Wisconsin was selected with the 32nd overall (from Patriots via Brandin Cooks trade) pick in 2017. The laws of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) fully guarantee the fifth-year options, making it quite an easy decision for New Orleans.

Since entering the league in 2017, Marshon Lattimore has been one of the best lockdown corners in football. After his rookie season, the NFL named Lattimore the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, collecting a team high five interceptions in the process and helping the Saints sweep the Rookie of the Year awards as Alvin Kamara earned the league Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his first three seasons in the league, Lattimore has started all 43 games that he has appeared in, earning two Pro-Bowl nods in 2017 & 2019.

During the 2017 NFL Draft rumors swirled that the Saints were on the phone with Alabama Linebacker Reuben Foster just moments before the 49ers selected him with the 31st overall pick. What a blessing in disguise that has been for Sean Payton who selected Ryan Ramczyk from Wisconsin a pick later. Ramczyk may not have been the flashy choice at 32 overall he has proven to be the correct one, finishing as a 2nd Team All-Pro selection in 2018 and a 1st Team All-Pro selection last season. Referred as the best right tackle in the game, Ramczyk has started all 47 games that he has played and has become a cornerstone piece of the Saints offensive line.

What are your thoughts on extending Lattimore and Ramczyk?

Is the Saints 2017 Draft Class better than the 2006 Draft Class?

