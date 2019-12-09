FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field? Better yet, did Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith need to report a Mugging complaint with the New Orleans Police Department?

Saints QB Taysom Hill received the faked the punt. He immediately threw to WR Tre’Quan Smith being shadowed (or mugged) by 49ers DB Tarvarius Moore. The problem for the Saints was that Moore was coached. He was aware he would not be penalized by holding Smith and prevented him away from catching the pass from Hill. Listen to former Former Vice President of Officiating in the National Football League and current Rules Analyst at FOX Sports Mike Pereira’s explanation on the play.

Saints Fans and many NFL fans are questioning the consistency of the calls being made in the games. Take a look at a Pass Interference Call made in the Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in November made on a fake punt. But Mike Pereira said this is not possible, right?

From a Saints Fan

Unfortunately, New Orleans lost another call in a big game against an NFC West opponent. Last season, it was the “NOLA NO CALL” in the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore knew the rules and took advantage of the situation. Moore trolled the Saints with a tweet:

Sean Payton and the Saints argued for a holding call, but the officials knew that was not an option. Saints Fans and Who Dats all have their opinion of the NFL referees, especially inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Yes, it's less than favorable. But, New Orleans must get to a point where they control their own fate and do not depend on the game's officiating. The penalties and uncharacteristic mistakes from a Sean Payton led team in 2019 have been their biggest culprits. The Saints have a way on impacting the NFL whether it’s good or bad, it’s definitely interesting. In order to win another Super Bowl, this team must overcome their self-inflicted wounds and play "smarter" football in the final three games of the regular season.

