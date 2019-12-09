Saints News
Network
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday?  Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?  Better yet, did Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith need to report a Mugging complaint with the New Orleans Police Department?

Saints QB Taysom Hill received the faked the punt.  He immediately threw to WR Tre’Quan Smith being shadowed (or mugged) by 49ers DB Tarvarius Moore.   The problem for the Saints was that Moore was coached.  He was aware he would not be penalized by holding Smith and prevented him away from catching the pass from Hill.  Listen to former Former Vice President of Officiating in the National Football League and current Rules Analyst at FOX Sports Mike Pereira’s explanation on the play.

Saints Fans and many NFL fans are questioning the consistency of the calls being made in the games.  Take a look at a Pass Interference Call made in the Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in November made on a fake punt.  But Mike Pereira said this is not possible, right? 

PI Call Rule
From a Saints Fan

Unfortunately, New Orleans lost another call in a big game against an NFC West opponent.  Last season, it was the “NOLA NO CALL” in the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore knew the rules and took advantage of the situation.  Moore trolled the Saints with a tweet:

Sean Payton and the Saints argued for a holding call, but the officials knew that was not an option.  Saints Fans and Who Dats all have their opinion of the NFL referees, especially inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.   Yes, it's less than favorable.  But, New Orleans must get to a point where they control their own fate and do not depend on the game's officiating.  The penalties and uncharacteristic mistakes from a Sean Payton led team in 2019 have been their biggest culprits.  The Saints have a way on impacting the NFL whether it’s good or bad, it’s definitely interesting.  In order to win another Super Bowl, this team must overcome their self-inflicted wounds and play "smarter" football in the final three games of the regular season.

Follow the Saints News Network on Twitter and Instagram - @SaintsNews

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley
2 1

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
1 1

Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix
2 1

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix
0

A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
2

A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.

Game Balls: 49ers vs Saints

BtBoylan
0

Following what may be deemed the NFL’s game of the year, these are the Saints that earned game balls from Saints News Network in their 48-46 loss to the 49ers.

The Saints Response to the 49ers Loss Needs to be Loud and Clear

John Hendrix
0

The Saints dropped a close one to the 49ers, losing the NFC's top spot in the process. All that matters now is how the team responds.

Saints LT Terron Armstead Will Start Against 49ers

Kyle T. Mosley
1

New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead will start for the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers.

Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
0

Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14 from Saints News Network and SI.com.

Saints Inactive Report - Week 14

John Hendrix
0

The Saints had previously ruled out several players for their game against the 49ers. Here's a look at who's in and who's out in Week 14.