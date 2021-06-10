Saints Fantasy Forecast: Will Trautman be a Big Fish in 2021?

Second-year tight end Adam Trautman is expected to make a huge jump in fantasy production this season.

Adam Trautman became the first Dayton Flyer to be drafted since 1975 when the New Orleans Saints selected him at the end of the third round a year ago.

As a rookie, 'Big Fish' played behind NFL veterans Jared Cook and Josh Hill and saw limited offensive snaps.

However, Trautman made the most of his opportunities collecting 15 receptions for 171 yards, a touchdown, and 38.1 Fantasy Points in PPR Leagues.

Trautman's blend of size, speed, and excellent route running have Saints fans and fantasy owners extremely excited for his 2021 season.

With the departure of both TE Jared Cook and Josh Hill, this offseason Trautman is in a position to be the Saints starting tight end in 2021.

Prior to landing in the Big Easy Trautman lit up the Patriot League, earning Conference Player of the Year honors as a Senior.

In 11 games of 2019, Trautman hauled 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to setting numerous school receiving records.

New Orleans has found continued successful production from the tight end position dating back to the early 2010s with Jimmy Graham, who produced over 225 Fantasy points (PPR) per season between 2012-14.

Tight ends Ben Watson (190.5 PPR in 2015) and Jared Cook (167.5 PPR in 2019) also sported solid fantasy production during their time in the Black and Gold.

However, that was with QB Drew Brees at the helm.

Can Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill continue the tradition and make Adam Trautman the latest New Orleans Tight End to be a valuable fantasy play?

Adam Trautman's 2021 Fantasy Outlook

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

With an ongoing quarterback battle and wide receiver #2 battle in New Orleans, it is easy to forget about Adam Trautman headed into the 2021 NFL Season.

A third-round selection in 2020, the Dayton product will make a big jump from a special teams member to the Saints' top tight end option this fall.

And standing at 6 foot 6 should serve as a viable red-zone threat for whoever plays quarterback for the Saints.

Trautman does not possess blazing speed - clocking in at 4.8 seconds in the 40. However, his athleticism allows him to be a threat down the seams, particularly against linebackers.

Those favorable match-ups should open up for Trautman because of his value as an inline blocker - this kept him from splitting out in the slot like Saints' tight ends of the past.

It is likely that Trautman will not be a high-volume reception fantasy piece, due to the Saints' plethora of weapons. But what will determine his value will be how many of those receptions are down the seams and in the end zone.

The second-year tight end told media this week he and Jameis Winston have been working out together this summer in California, claiming that it has really helped the timing between the two.

All in all, "Big Fish" has a high fantasy ceiling, between his size, athleticism, and playing with a big-arm quarterback. However, the Saints have two of the best fantasy plays in the league, when healthy, in RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas.

So do not expect a 1,200-yard season from Trautman, but touchdowns could surprise many and be in the double-digits.

Tight end is a tough position to find a strong caliber starter but do not reach on Trautman's potential in your upcoming draft.

I like him in the mid to late rounds of your fantasy draft as a week-to-week starter.

Draft Projection: Mid-Late Round

Value Projection: Week-to-Week Starter

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​