Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

A way-too-early final Saints roster prediction

John Hendrix

We're just under four months from the start of the 2020 New Orleans Saints season, at least that's what we're hoping for. The NFL plans to start things on time, but is prepared to make adjustments if things don't get better from COVID-19. We're going to have a long wait before we get to any action without a spring offseason program, and then we have no idea what training camp will look like for the Saints. Needless to say, there's a lot of void left behind because of it. Like we did for the game-by-game predictions, we look at what the final roster could be like for New Orleans. 

Full disclaimer. It's hardly rocket science coming up with at least the top 40-45 roster spots for the Saints. They have an incredible roster that's loaded with exceptional talent, and the majority of it is back from last season. As we know, making the final roster is not concrete. Some players in the past have made the team only to get cut right after. With all that being said, here's your way-too-early Saints squad for 2020.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (3): Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston
Running Back (3): Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington
Fullback (1): Michael Burton
Wide Receiver (5): Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Maurice Harris
Tight End (3): Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman
Offensive Line (9): Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, Nick Easton, Will Clapp, Ethan Greenidge, Calvin Throckmorton 

There's hardly any surprises here. Players like Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery could push someone like Dwayne Washington, but it's one of those situations where it's Washington's job to lose. If Montgomery can latch on quickly, then the Saints could keep a fourth running back. History suggests they won't, and that's where another offensive lineman comes into play. It's anyone's guess as to who will be the fifth wide receiver will be. For some reason, I really like Maurice Harris as the dark horse. 

Defense (26)

Defensive Line (10): Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson, Carl Granderson, David Onyemata, Malcom Brown, Sheldon Rankins, Shy Tuttle, Taylor Stallworth, Mario Edwards Jr.
Linebacker (6): Demario Davis, Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone, Zack Baun, Craig Robertson, Kaden Elliss
Cornerback (5): Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Patrick Robinson, P.J. Williams, Justin Hardee
Safety (5): Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, J.T. Gray, Saquan Hampton

Veterans like Noah Spence and D.J. Swearinger certainly have a big opportunity to crack the roster, but going with what feels familiar looks to be the best decision right now. When you really look at it, it's crazy to think there would only be two new faces on defense with Malcolm Jenkins and Zack Baun. Undrafted rookies can absolutely make the team, so Gus Cumberlander and Malcolm Roach can be this year's Shy Tuttle, but it's way too early to give them a vote of confidence. The same goes for Joe Bachie, Tino Ellis, and Keith Washington.

Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1): Wil Lutz
Punter (1): Thomas Morstead
Long Snapper (1): Zach Wood

Special teams matter. Wil Lutz, Thomas Morstead, and Zach Wood seem like an inseparable trio. Deonte Harris will be your return man, to the surprise of no one.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints 2020 schedule: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions

Let's grab a hypothetical crystal ball and predict the wins and losses for the 2020 Saints season.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomery

Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomery. Montgomery has played for the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets in his career. Expect Sean Payton to utilize his rushing and pass catching abilities.

BtBoylan

Justin Hardee's Mother inspired his 3 degrees, NFL, Parenthood, and becoming an Entrepreneur

Justin Hardee is not your typical NFL player. After four years in the NFL, Hardee has earned three degrees, become a Father, and is now entrepreneurship as a Papa John's franchisee.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints Offensive Line Depth Chart, Post NFL Draft

A dominant New Orleans Saints offensive line struggled late in the season faces a big challenge in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Saints re-sign G Patrick Omameh for Offensive Line Depth

New Orleans Saints announced the re-signing of G Patrick Omameh to their roster.

Dr.C

NFC South Report: Falcons OC Koetter unsure of Todd Gurley's health

New Orleans Saints rival the Atlanta Falcons had a media conference. Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter expressed some concern about RB Todd Gurley's health.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints will be active in 2nd round of NFL Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints will remain active in the second phase of free agency.  Expect free agents to schedule visits & workouts when NFL protocols for reopening facilities are approved.

BtBoylan

by

rephined1906

Saints have 3 positions to address before NFL reopens

New Orleans still has depth issues at three critical positions and must be addressed before the NFL reopens.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

DisGuy

Early Saints season record predictions for 2020

The regular season schedule is out. How many wins will the New Orleans Saints have in 2020? The Saints News Network got together to weigh in with their thoughts.

John Hendrix

by

Kyle M.

Three main reasons why the Saints released 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford, Guard

The Saints made a tough decision to move on from a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, but here are the reasons why it makes sense for the team.

Bob Rose

by

Phillip Lindsay