Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Has No Fear of Gronk and Competition

Kyle T. Mosley

He's Young, Confident, and got Swag. Learning. And soon to be earning a lot in the NFL is CGJ. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The New Orleans Saints DB does not fear anyone. Well, CGJ, said to ESPN's Jordan Schultz in a video interview, "you better realize I don't shy away from competition." Is it all talk, or is Gardner-Johnson ready to face the stiff competition on the Saints upcoming regular-season schedule?  

Schultz asked Gardner-Johnson, "You think about Gronk, Evans, Godwin,(CGJ interjects "Good players" of the Bucs receivers), Howard. So who do you want to check there, you want to check Gronk?" "Give him!" (Definitively stated by CGJ)

As a rookie in 2019, the former Florida Gator defensive back greatly impacted the Saints secondary and was used primarily in the nickel. Gardner-Johnson started 7 games and played in 52% of the defensive plays for New Orleans. Fans applauded his presence on the field by his tenacious and gritty play.    At the end of last season, CGJ evolved into a defensive backfield leader with (9) passes defended and (1) interception.  Gardner-Johnson was the only NFL player with more forced incompletions (9) than 1st downs or TDs allowed (8) in the slot position, according to PFF.

Scouts and analysts overlooked Gardner-Johnson because of the manner he interviewed during the draft process. His confidence has the appearance of being too cocky and brash.  New Orleans didn't buy into the negativity.  They selected CGJ with little fanfare as the 105th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Saints Defensive Backs Coach Aaron Glenn was familiar with him since his high school days and welcomed the challenge of coaching Chauncey.   It paid off for the Saints and Gardner-Johnson.

CGJ will have to guard many talented players in the slot position for the Saints in 2020. His competition will be against large tight-ends like Gronkowski (Bucs), Kittle (49ers), Kelce (Chiefs), Rudolph (Vikings), Henry (Chargers), and Ertz (Eagles). Gardner-Johnson stands at 5-11 in stature.  But size doesn't matter, right?  The players mentioned above have an average height of 6-5. It may be a tall order to conquer (pun intended), but just as David defeated Goliath, you have to believe Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is ready to take down these NFL Tight-End Giants in 2020.

