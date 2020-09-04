On Thursday, multiple sources reported that the New Orleans Saints are among the teams hoping to land star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as a free agent. The 27-Yr old Clowney, a two-time Pro Bowler and 1st overall pick in the 2014 draft, is reportedly seeking a one-year deal to be signed by Monday. He has stated his desire to play for a contender in 2020, with the last teams in the running reported to be the Saints and Tennessee Titans.

For New Orleans to land Clowney, they must maneuver some contracts to create room under the salary cap. According to OverTheCap.com, the Saints currently have slightly under $7 Million in cap space available before the league’s mandatory cut-down to a 53-man roster for each team on Saturday. Saints GM Mickey Loomis and the team's front office reached out to several players to restructure some existing contracts to create space.

With some big roster decisions looming over the next two days, however, here are some roster cuts that would also create salary cap room for the Saints to sign either Clowney or perhaps another available veteran.

NICK EASTON (G/C)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

The 28-Yr old Easton was signed to a lucrative four-year deal during the 2019 offseason as a potential replacement for retired C Max Unger. After losing a battle for that job to rookie 2nd round pick Erik McCoy, Easton was inactive for five of the team’s first eight action games.

He would step in for the injured Andrus Peat at LG at mid-season and play extremely well in six starts and has had a good training camp this season. Still, the Saints have several other options for offensive line depth on the team, and none carry the $5.8 Million cap hit that Easton does. Releasing or trading the four-year veteran would create $1M of dead cap space in 2020 and create $4.8M of additional room for the team.

PATRICK ROBINSON (CB)

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-Yr old Robinson has had a good training camp after struggling in 2019. He was New Orleans' 1st round pick (32nd overall) in the 2010 draft. Robinson has had an up-and-down career and had already agreed to restructure the last two years of his current deal this offseason.

I already believed that Robinson was on the roster bubble and could be beaten out by rookie UDFA CB Keith Washington, who has also played extremely well over the last two weeks of camp. If New Orleans releases Robinson or can trade him, they will have to absorb a $1.25M cap hit and open up $2.1M in cap space.

MARIO EDWARDS JR. (DE/DT)

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Mario Edwards (97) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Edwards appeared in 14 games during his first season with the Saints, collecting 3 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and forcing 1 fumble. A 2nd round pick in the 2015 draft, Edwards can play both DT and DE. The New Orleans defensive line is one of the deepest in the league, however, and DEs Carl Granderson and Trey Hendrickson have cemented reserve roles with terrific training camps.

Edwards was likely in a battle with Margus Hunt, Anthony Lanier, and rookie UDFA Malcolm Roach to even grab one of the team’s last spots on the defensive line. Releasing or trading Edwards would not only open up a spot on the defensive that would be needed when signing a player like Clowney but also free up over $2.3M in salary cap room while causing only $895,000 in dead cap space.

Oct 20, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90)attempts to get past Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) in the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

Jadeveon Clowney is not necessarily a need for a talented New Orleans Saints team expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Their defense has 100 sacks over the last two seasons and has been one of the league's best run-stopping units.

The Saints already have All-Pro Cameron Jordan, promising 3rd year pro Marcus Davenport at DE, along with good depth with Granderson and Hendrickson. Adding a disruptive presence like Clowney upfront would elevate the Saints defense to an elite level, giving them another piece to contain even the NFL's best offenses.