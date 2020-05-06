Saints News Network
Saints SMU Alumni helped to sign DL Margus Hunt

BtBoylan

NFL Veteran DL Margus Hunt signed with the New Orleans Saints last week but not without a little help from fellow SMU Alumni already on the team.

The former second-round pick DL Margus Hunt becomes the fourth SMU Mustang (Morestead, Sanders, Wood) on the New Orleans Saints roster headed into the 2020 NFL season.  Hunt did not play with those three Mustangs in college.   But, it was a conversation with his former SMU teammate's which persuaded Hunt to join the Saints.   

Hunt shared with media via Zoom conference call, former Saints FB Zach Line was the first person he called when New Orleans came knocking.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. The first thing I did was reached out to Zach Line. He played fullback last year (for the Saints) and just retired. I have a great relationship with him and he told me so many positive things about the organization and the locker room and everything. He told me basically if this is serious, by all means take it because you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.”

“With being married with two kids, he just said from that point of view it’s very family-oriented (organization). They do a huge deal about family and kids and everything. That was one of the reasons (for my decision). Another one was obviously the locker room. Great guys, all pros, they do the right things. They work hard, practice hard. They teach each other hard and they work every day to get to that title. That was one of the big things.”

Saints DE Margus Hunt sacks QB Deshaun Watson, Texans
Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) in the second quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Line and Hunt were teammates at SMU for all four years of their eligibility (2009-13). The path to football for Hunt is unique. He left his home country of Estonia for Dallas, TX to train with SMU’s Track & Field Coach Dave Wollman in 2007.  The year prior Hunt competed at the 2006 Junior World Championships in discus throw and shot put, placing first in both competitions.  At 18 years old, Hunt became the first athlete in the event's history to capture gold in both discus and shot put.

SMU's Board of Trustees decided to dropped its track and field program before Hunt was to enroll in college in 2009.  He was forced him to find an alternate way to pay for his college education.  Because of his size and athleticism, Hunt requested a tryout for the football program.  Former NFL and XFL Head Coach June Jones noticed his talent and offered him a scholarship.

Hunt became an immediate impact player for the Mustangs.   In his first 14 games, he blocked 8 kicks.  He finished his collegiate career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in blocked field goals (10) and ranked second in blocked kicks.  The 6’8", 295 lb giant played four years at SMU.  He earned MVP honors in the 2012 Hawaii Bowl when he had an outstanding game.  Hunt forced two fumbles and totaled three sacks, and one for a safety in the bowl game.  The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second-round of the 2012 NFL Draft as the 58th overall pick.

After spending his first four years in the league with the Bengals, Hunt joined the Colts where he has played his last 3 seasons.  The Estonia, TX native collected a career high 5 sacks in 2018 with the Colts. Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints this offseason.

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

College ties are a very underrated factor when it comes to free agency decisions I suspect

