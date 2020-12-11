Jalen Hurts vs. Saints Defense [The Bayou Monsters]

The New Orleans Saints will enter Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with one of the best defenses in the NFL. How will rookie quarterback Jalen Hurst handle the Monsters of the Bayou?

At first glance, this is a classic David vs. Goliath that's about to unfold on Sunday. It may be more like Hurts vs. The Bayou Monsters! The Cajun legendary swamp creature Rougarou!

Jalen Hurts, a young, mobile, and talented quarterback, was told by some NFL executives ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft that his abilities were better suited to running back instead of leading an offense at QB.

New Orleans' east coast visit to Philadelphia brings out many challenges for the #1 total yardage defense versus the rookie signal-caller from Oklahoma via Alabama. The Saints are a 7 point favorite in Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Head coach Sean Payton is good friends with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Don't expect well wishes to be exchanged between the Super Bowl winning coaches during the game in the City of Brotherly Love.

Pederson made a quarterback change to save the team and possibly his stay in Philadelphia. Quarterback Carson Wentz was the starter and franchise quarterback for the Eagles. Yet, Pederson is looking for a "spark" and decided to bench Wentz due to poor performance and a struggling offense. He will start rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts against a strong defense that ranks 2nd in the NFL in total yardage (288.8/gm) and rushing yards allowed (76,1 yds/gm), and 4th in passing yards allowed (212.8 yds/gm). Hurts going against New Orleans' surging defense will be a challenging task.

DT David Onyemata sacks QB Matt Ryan; Credit: USA Today Sports

In order for New Orleans defense to help the team to walk out of Lincoln Financial Field with a win, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be preparing for three things facing Hurts:

Containing his Scrambling Ability Be careful in not overpursuing on the play-action and RPOs. Make him one-dimensional and force him to pass.

When Hurst left Nick Saban's program and joined the Sooners, his passing accuracy improved as a passer. When he took over for starting quarterback Carson Wentz in the Green Bay contest, his numbers may not be mind-boggling, but they were steady. Hurts was 5/12 for 109 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception for 67.6 QBR. He scrambled five times for 29 yards on the ground and picked up two rushing first downs in the process.

This game could be a prime matchup for the Saints defensive front to demonstrate why they are a much better defensive unit than experts credit them in 2020. If you need to understand why the defense has improved this season, look at two players in the middle - defensive tackles David Onyemata and Malcom Brown.

The anchor is Onyemata. Pro Football Focus grades him as the Saints' best defensive player. He grades at 72.9 (run defense), 75.6 (pass rush), and 83.0 (total defense). The Big O has missed 4 tackles but leads the lineman with 26 defensive stops, 19 quarterback hurries, 9 hits, and 6 sacks. Malcom Brown (72.5), Shy Tuttle(71.4), and Rankins (63.3) are great complements to Onyemata setting the defense's wall. A beleaguered Philly offensive line will have their hand full protecting against these guys.

Not to mention, defensive ends Cam Jordan, Trey Hendrickson, Marcus Davenport (concussion), and Carl Granderson pressuring Hurts on the edge will be aggressive early in the contest.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defense has five other players who can play a significant role in a New Orleans victory - linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, and safeties Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Jenkins will be returning to his former home with a "chip on his shoulder." He was not fond of how the Eagles front-office allowed him to walk without a contract extension. Expect a little "extra sauce" on Jenkins' in-game performance.

Marcus Williams and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played exceptionally well for the Saints defense during their nine-game win streak. Why? Tackling. Williams was honored by the NFL this past week with the NFL Way to Play Award for him exemplifying the proper tackling technique in Week 13. Gardner-Johnson is considered one of the best "slot safeties" in the NFL. His ability to anticipate, tackle, make plays, and "get under the skin" of opponents has him making a name for himself in his second year with New Orleans. He's a fan favorite and brings life and energy to the Saints secondary.

The Black and Gold's starting corners, Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins (knee) will tangle an underperforming group of receivers led by veteran wideout Alshon Jeffrey. According to reporter Reuben Frank, the Eagles wide receivers averaged just 69 yards per game in the last three outings. The lack of production will not help the Eagles and a rookie quarterback.

On paper, this game could be an easy matchup for New Orleans. But, this is not the time to overlook the Eagles and fall in Philadephia. The NFC playoff race is tight for the top spot, with the Green Bay Packers (9-3) nipping at their heels.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Can Jalen Hurts handle the complexities of the Saints defense? Keep in mind this is the same set of defenders who have swept two seasoned-veteran led offenses with Tom Brady and Matt Ryan this season. Usually, games like this come down to how well disciplined a defense can be in the wake of a quarterback change.

The Philadelphia weather will tilt in favor of the Eagles. Sunday's forecast at kickoff could be in the low 40's to high 30's with a 40% probability of rain. Cold and messy in the later parts of the game will lend to the Saints if they can get out to an early lead. If they can have Philadelphia play from behind and become one-dimensional, Hurts may have a long day, and Pederson will chalk this game as one of his young quarterback's learning experiences.

We shall see.