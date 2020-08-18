A muggy, yet sunny summer morning and NWA is playing in the background - this signaled the start of "full pads" at Saints training camp. As the players ran onto the practice field, Saints beat reporters noticed two significant absentees, left guard Andrus Peat and tight end Josh Hill. We later learned the circumstances behind their absenteeism.

The focused and matter-of-fact Sean Payton took control of the afternoon videoconference with reporters. I believe the coach was a little perturbed. He had to walk farther through the training facility than before, to stand in a humid and empty room, with only himself and a videographer, to field questions via a computer with media. With that in mind, take note of Payton's tone in his response to an inquiry to Hill's injury.

"Josh Hill is someone, heading into camp, just had a tweak. We're real mindful of where he's at...I'm not going to go through daily injuries, you guys know that, especially during training camp." Sean Payton, Saints Head Coach

After coach Payton concluded his final comments, you could sense his strong desire to return to football matters.

On Monday, SI's Albert Breer shared the Saints were trying-out tight-ends at training camp; since no official signings have occurred. Those tight-ends at the Saints workout were, ex-Saints' A.J. Derby , Donnie Ernsberger, Ryan O'Malley, and Ethan Wolf.

Mike Detillier sent this note to me regarding Hill:

"Payton is about "what if"... he's that sort of coach. He wants intel about if something happens to a player. If the Saints should sign one of those tight ends quickly, I would say there is a measure of concern[for Hill's injury]. But, Coach Payton has always been a " what if " guy, and he's not about camp bodies. If he needs to know a player somewhere during the camp, and what he can bring to the table, and what type of shape he's in. The key is if they sign someone. In today's world, there are no camp bodies - not with an 80 man roster. Mike Detillier

If there's one player, the New Orleans Saints cannot afford to miss in the blocking schemes, passing game, and special teams, this would be tight end Josh Hill. Hill has been the one constant at tight end Sean Payton can rely on in New Orleans. Without Hill in the practice lineup, how will the team handle the void?

Why is Josh Hill's role viewed as a critical component for Sean Payton? On a play-by-play basis, Hill's versatility as a blocker, decoy, and pass-catcher within several personnel groupings make him a valuable asset. In seven years with New Orleans, Hill has started 53 of 103 games. Last season, he was in 61% of the offensive, and 39% of the special teams snaps. Josh's durability is never a question. In 2016, he missed time from an injury when the Saints placed him on injured reserve after nine games. Hill is in his second year of a 3-year, $8.85M contract extension.

Veteran tight end Jared Cook is known for his play-making abilities rather than his blocking prowess. The next player up is the rookie tight end from Dayton, Adam Trautman. New Orleans' third-round draft pick has yet to prove himself in the trenches during live action. The former Flyers is a smart person and player. Can he battle in the trenches like a seven-year vet? Can he become familiar enough in the next few weeks to fill the void left by Josh Hill? Especially if Hill's injury is significant.

"He can catch the ball, but it's short-range stuff...but no tight-end on this roster can block like him, and he's a very good special teamer." Mike Detillier

The several tight-ends trying out were veterans. As Mike Detillier mentioned, a signing could signal Hill's injury is a significant issue. Of course, the Saints have rarely bucked the trend of being tight-lipped on injuries, especially during training camp. Remember, Payton is a graduate of the Parcells' tree of coaching. You should never tip your hand to the competition via the media. It's a no-no.

So, where do the Saints go from here on the Hill situation? There are not too many good tight ends on the market. Twenty-six days remain before the two die-hard quarterbacks clash inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Saints home opener. Will, the Saints players be healthy enough to begin their highly anticipated "Super Bowl or Bust" season? Can Andrus Peat and Josh Hill be ready on September 13th?

We shall see.