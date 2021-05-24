NFC South: All-Pro Julio Jones says 'Out of There' in Atlanta

The defensive backs and linebackers in the NFC South will not shed a tear if Atlanta's star wide receiver should exit the NFC South via a trade after his "I'm Out of There" comments on Undisputed.

The defensive backs and linebackers in the NFC South will not shed a tear if Atlanta's star wide receiver should exit the NFC South via a trade after his "Out of There" comments on Undisputed.

Dec 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The impact of this one phone call may be enormous for the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones received a call from Fox Sports' 'Undisputed' co-host Shannon Sharpe during the live broadcast of today's show.

Without informing Jones they were recording, Sharpe asked Julio about his intentions to remain in Atlanta.

He replied, he's "out of there."

How will the Falcons organization respond to Jones' comments? New general manager Terry Fontenot has stated the team has been fielding calls regarding trading Jones.

Jones has a $23M cap hit for the 2021 season and $19.2M for the '22 and '23 seasons under his current three-year contract extension.

The immediate shock over the candid response from Jones is echoing with NFL fans.

The exchange between Sharpe and Jones may not be new to the Falcons. Players and their agents often express their intentions - this may hasten the progress of trade talks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jones requested "a trade from the organization a few months ago."

If Jones should be traded from the Falcons, the NFC South defensive backs will have less pressure on their hands. Jones is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League.

The fallout may be in the works for Sharpe and Jones.

Injuries plagued Julio Jones the past few seasons in Atlanta.

Jones completed the 2020 NFL season with 51 catches, 771 yards, and 3 touchdowns. He has 848 receptions, 12,896 yards, and 60 touchdowns in his career with the Falcons.

What's next for Jones and Atlanta?

We shall see.