Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Lions in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) travel to Ford Field, following their 37-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on Sunday night. This week's foe? Another NFC North team, the Lions (1-2). Detroit is coming off their first victory of the season last week versus Arizona. Both teams are in search of a crucial second win of 2020 and momentum into the final 3/4ths of the year.

The Saints News Network Krewe give their keys to a New Orleans Saints' victory in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Bob Rose

PASS RUSH, PASS RUSH, PASS RUSH!

Even without Michael Thomas and Jared Cook, I think the Saints have the ability to move the ball as long as they stay balanced and control the line of scrimmage. Control at the point of attack will be even more vital defensively for New Orleans. Especially with both starting corners, Lattimore and Jenkins, out of the lineup.

The Saints have 7 sacks this year but haven't been able to generate much pressure after the opening drives in either of the last two games. I expect the Saints to play more zone coverages and blitz sparingly to protect their secondary so that pressure will mainly have to come from their defensive line.

Kyle T. Mosley

Consistently Run The Football

Running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are not being used consistently in this year's offense. Since New Orleans' passing game is not "clicking on all cylinders" yet this season and they do not have the services of wide receiver Michael Thomas, Sean Payton can focus on what is working, The Run.

New Orleans rushing game features Kamara's 4.9 yards/attempt and Murray's 4.0 yards/attempt this season. You would have to believe New Orleans would be dominating their opponents. The problem is not the run game itself, but the play-calls that have diverted away from the run.

The Saints need to sustain drives and pressure opposing offenses using the ground game as their primary weapon. In years past, Payton had a Drew Brees through the air. But in 2020, the new theme should be Kamara and Murray on the ground. If they can win the time of possession and covert on third downs with a solid rushing attack, Detriot will become one-dimensional via the pass. If this becomes the case, then the Saints could unleash the blitz and make Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford extremely uncomfortable at Ford Field.

Win in the run, win the game.

John Hendrix

Weather the Storm

The biggest storyline in the game against the Lions is that the Saints will be without six of their key starters. This isn't ideal, to say the least. However, New Orleans has faced games like this, and have been able to put together a win from it.

We've praised the depth being a strong part of the team's roster for the past couple of seasons, and now it's the time to show everyone why. The Saints offense will need a big game from Drew Brees while leaning on Alvin Kamara. Defensively, don't let the big plays kill you all game. Expect Matthew Stafford to pass a bit, and this would be a great time for a Cam Jordan sighting.

This could be the defining game for the 2020 Saints.

Carla Antoine

Minimize Penalties

The Saints are (1-2) going into Week 4 and it's "do or die" for the team. While there are many more weeks of football ahead, a Super Bowl visit for the Saints will be in the stands if this ship is not turned around. Their demise is the 24 penalties amounting to 331 yards in just three weeks. The penalties will not win games. The Saints cannot allow their fate to be in the hands of the NFL officials through excessive penalties.

Drew Brees and his team must minimize penalties, manage the clock, utilize the skill players, and get better play-calling. The offense and defense must play smarter and be more disciplined!

Brendan Boylan

Play of the Backup Brigade

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) lead the NFL in most defensive pass interference penalties (9) through the league's first three weeks. Sunday, DB coach Aaron Glenn will be without both starting cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore, and Janoris Jenkins. With the team's early defensive woes, particularly on the back end, facing a gun-slinging quarterback in Matthew Stafford was going to be difficult enough without the injuries. Without six starters on Sunday, New Orleans will lean on the veteran defensive backs of P.J Williams and Patrick Robinson to shut down the Lions passing attack.

John Hendrix reported that the Saints promoted CB Ken Crawley from the practice squad for the game. Crawley spent 2016-2019 with the Saints before being brought back as a practice squad member this week.

The trio of veteran corners will need to set up and play disciplined for the Saints to avoid a 1-3 start in 2020. The biggest key to a Saints victory in Week 4? Give the offense a chance and don't surrender 30+ points. The pressure is all on the backup brigade Sunday against the Lions.