Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Broncos in Week 12

Prior to Week 12's matchup between the New Orleans Saints (8-2) and the Denver Broncos (4-6) both teams saw positive COVID-19 test affect their team. Despite the positive cases, the NFL has the game being played as scheduled and the Saints will seek their eighth consecutive victory. Below the Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to a Saints Victory in Denver, CO later this afternoon.

Bob Rose

Biggest Keys to Saints Victory: The Play of Taysom Hill

My key to this game will be Taysom Hill. He faces a Denver defense that's much better than the Falcons defense he had success against last week. Broncos coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell are going to throw a variety of exotic blitzes and coverages against Hill and the New Orleans passing game. Hill must good decisions and make them fast against a Denver defense that made an equally inexperienced quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa look foolish last week.

Kyle T. Mosley

Biggest Keys to Saints Victory:

Run the Football and Control the Game Clock - QB Taysom Hill and running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray must control the ground game and sustain long drives. If New Orleans takes an early lead, this will make the Denver offense one-dimensional without Drew Lock at the helm.

Stop the Run - Running backs Phillip Lindsey, and Melvin Gordon, and the Denver zone-scheme blocking causes problems for undisciplined front-sevens in the NFL. The Saints' 3rd-ranked rush defense must be solid in this game, especially without any of Denver's top quarterbacks available for the contest.

Patient Sean Payton - Coach Payton needs to be very steady and controlled in this type of game. At the moment, all of the cards are stacked in favor of the Saints. This is dangerous if the coach and team come out flat and lays an egg in the first half.

John Hendrix

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Keep the Foot on the Gas

It's going to be an interesting test for the Saints on Sunday, as they face a Broncos team that they're only 2-9 against in franchise history and haven't beaten in the Sean Payton Era (0-3). Add to that that the team will be without their starting left side of the offensive line with Terron Armstead (COVID-19) and Andrus Peat (concussion) being out. It's less than ideal with Taysom Hill set for his second start. Thankfully, there's a lot of weaponry to help the New Orleans offense out.

Look for another healthy dose of Michael Thomas with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray spearheading the running attack. Again, Hill doesn't have to be perfect, but will need to make some good decisions with a potent Denver defense. The Saints defense just needs to continue doing what they have been and make it easier on Hill and the offense.

Carla Antoine

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Stay Healthy and Repeat Excellence

The Saints were given an early Thanksgiving gift from the Colts, defeating the Packers and giving the Saints 1st place in the NFC. Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill made history taking the field as an NFL starting quarterback for the first time. Rushing for 2 touchdowns, passing for 233 yds, and completing 18 out of 23 passes without an interception. Taysom Hill DELIVERED!

The Saints defense was on fire, keeping the Falcons to a single digit without a single score. The 'Legion of Doom' black and gold defense has given up only 1 touchdown in the last 3 games. They are one of the best in the league. Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked 8 times. The keys to victory this week are simple…STAY HEALTHY & REPEAT!

Taysom Hill will have to limit running the ball to avert injury. The defense continue to dominate, so the offensive line must protect the quarterback. Saints are poised to continue leading their Division if they stay healthy and the defense continue shutting out touchdowns

Brendan Boylan

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Prowl, Kill, Eat

New Orleans is the hottest team in football and are playing lights out on both sides of the ball. However, the play of the defense has turned the corner for their early season woes becoming one of the best in NFL down the stretch of the 2020 NFL campaign.

Over the last three weeks the Saints have allowed just one touchdown and shut down two divisional rival QBs for 4 quarters. This week, in perhaps the most bizarre QB situation in recent memory, New Orleans will face a Broncos offense led practice squad WR that played QB at Wake Forest.

Plain and simple it is an opportunity for the Saints defense to feast and continue to grow as a unit. For the Saints to come out on top the front 7 must contain an athletic QB and force him into third and long situations. From those situations it is vital to force Hinton to take a gamble and the ball hawking Saints secondary must capitalize.

