SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Rankins: GM Loomis has always been open to trades

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis is dogmatic to trade talk. His logic is simple; listen, evaluate, and make a decision. Most of his career with the Saints front-office, Loomis' transactions have propelled the team to prominence in the NFL. A few decisions had many Saints fans wondering "how and why" the team made certain transactions. Let us explore the logic of Mickey Loomis on the recent reports of trade talks surrounding defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton; September 2020; Saints Training Camp; Credit: WVUE

Loomis has several contract situations to consider before running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney can join the Saints. I will point to two contracts of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and tight end Josh Hill. I was chatting with Saints News Network's contributor Mike Detillier about the Rankins situation. Mike shared, "Every veteran player's contract has language that allows teams to maneuver money to cap space to sign another player. The move allows a team to keep a good player in the process. Khai Harley, VP of Football Operations, does the creative language in those contracts for the Saints." 

Remember, signing Alvin Kamara to a contract extension is a priority for the Saints - but also bringing in Clowney. Here are basic approaches a general manager must consider in reworking deals or before trading a talented player.

  1. Review of current veteran players' roster contributions and contract terms.  
  2. Trades are not out of the question. Listen to the proposals from teams. Analyze the trade value and possible repercussions.
  3. Confer with your head coach, evaluate the impact on the current and future team roster.
  4. Discuss financial moves with players and their representatives.
  5. Make a decision.
New Orleans Saints DT Sheldon Rankins
Credit: USA Today Sports

About Sheldon Rankins...

Trading Sheldon Rankin's has its value for New Orleans. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer listed Rankins among the big names mentioned in recent trade talks among teams with the Saints. Rankins is returning from his second consecutive injury to end his football season prematurely. The defensive lineman is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and will earn $7,690,000 this season. If the team grants a trade and picks-up future draft choices or another player, the value is worth the trade-off. Keep in mind, and they will also save $7.69M in cap space. Thus, effectively creating new revenue for signing Kamara and possibly Clowney.

Loomis' flip-side is that Rankins is vital for this Saints' "Super Bowl or Bust" season. New Orleans has a talented defensive line. If they lose Rankins, don't expect a considerable drop-off in talent with David Oneymata, Malcom Brown, and emerging talents of Shy Tuttle and rookie Malcolm Roach in the middle of the defensive line. Also, the team signed pass rusher Margus Hunt from Indianapolis in the offseason. Hunt and Mario Edwards, Jr. have switched from edge to inside before. These players speak to the "versatility" theme for players in New Orleans. The ability to play multiple positions becomes a luxury for Sean Payton and his coaching staff.

Rankins isn't the only contract to consider in New Orleans. Here are a few player contracts Khai Harley could re-allocate funds for the team in 2020:

  1. Jared Cook, TE - $5M base ($9M Cap)
  2. Demario Davis, LB - $7.35M base ($9.9M Cap)
  3. Nick Easton, G - $4.5M base ($5.84M Cap)
  4. Malcom Brown, DT - $4.1M base ($6M Cap)
  5. Thomas Morestead, P - $2.95M ($4.3M Cap)
  6. Wil Lutz, K - $3.1M ($4.2M Cap)
  7. Latavius Murray, RB - $2.8M ($4.05M Cap)
  8. Mario Edwards, Jr., DE - $2.29M base (3.24M Cap)

*Data from OvertheCap.com.

New Orleans also invested $8M in backup QB Taysom Hill.

Today, a trade, cut, or restructured contract will not be unlikely for the New Orleans Saints. Mickey Loomis has been one of the Saints organization's primary caretakers since joining the team in 2000 as Director of Football Administration. As the Executive Vice President and General Manager, he has made it a point to "listen" and be "open" to other NFL GMs. Will he receive a deal for Rankins or another player, I am not sure. However, we know this from the Saints; nothing is out of the realm of possibility. 

We shall see.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints 53-Man Tracker: Cuts, Trades, Signings, and Transactions 2020

New Orleans Saints tracker for their 53-man roster on the cut day in 2020. Roster updates and news on team cuts, trades, transactions, and roster designations.

Kyle T. Mosley

How the Saints can afford Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney in New Orleans

Here are a few possible roster moves that New Orleans can make to clear up salary cap room to sign star DE Jadeveon Clowney

Bob Rose

The Alvin Kamara Dilemma

In 2017, the New Orleans Saints drafted one of their best group of young and talented NFL players. Today, they face a dilemma. Can they afford a new contract for Alvin Kamara in 2021, especially since Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk have contract talks looming?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

TheOutlier1

Saints Final 53-man Roster Projection

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and his staff will have difficult roster decisions to make with the official league cut-down just days away.

Bob Rose

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: 3 Play-Making WRs in the Black and Gold

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 12 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

NFC South First-Team Special Teams Players

Saints News Network names its 2020 Preseason All-NFC South Special Teams Players.

BtBoylan

Saints a finalist in Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes

The Saints and Titans appear to be the finalists in acquiring Jadeveon Clowney, and the decision could be coming really quickly.

John Hendrix

Bayou Blitz: NFC South Roundtable Show 2020

BOB ROSE and KYLE T. MOSLEY of the SAINTS NEWS NETWORK will have an NFC South Roundtable discussion with Sports Illustrated's Falcons, Panthers, and Bucs reporters.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Training Camp: Alvin Kamara reported to camp amid contract drama

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to Saints Training Camp on Wednesday amid the rumored contract drama from Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle T. Mosley

Limited number of fans will attend Saints-Packers game in Week 3

New Orleans Saints fans will be allowed to attend the Green Bay Packers game in Week 3 inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley