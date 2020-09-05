New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis is dogmatic to trade talk. His logic is simple; listen, evaluate, and make a decision. Most of his career with the Saints front-office, Loomis' transactions have propelled the team to prominence in the NFL. A few decisions had many Saints fans wondering "how and why" the team made certain transactions. Let us explore the logic of Mickey Loomis on the recent reports of trade talks surrounding defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Loomis has several contract situations to consider before running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney can join the Saints. I will point to two contracts of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and tight end Josh Hill. I was chatting with Saints News Network's contributor Mike Detillier about the Rankins situation. Mike shared, "Every veteran player's contract has language that allows teams to maneuver money to cap space to sign another player. The move allows a team to keep a good player in the process. Khai Harley, VP of Football Operations, does the creative language in those contracts for the Saints."

Remember, signing Alvin Kamara to a contract extension is a priority for the Saints - but also bringing in Clowney. Here are basic approaches a general manager must consider in reworking deals or before trading a talented player.

Review of current veteran players' roster contributions and contract terms. Trades are not out of the question. Listen to the proposals from teams. Analyze the trade value and possible repercussions. Confer with your head coach, evaluate the impact on the current and future team roster. Discuss financial moves with players and their representatives. Make a decision.

Credit: USA Today Sports

About Sheldon Rankins...

Trading Sheldon Rankin's has its value for New Orleans. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer listed Rankins among the big names mentioned in recent trade talks among teams with the Saints. Rankins is returning from his second consecutive injury to end his football season prematurely. The defensive lineman is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and will earn $7,690,000 this season. If the team grants a trade and picks-up future draft choices or another player, the value is worth the trade-off. Keep in mind, and they will also save $7.69M in cap space. Thus, effectively creating new revenue for signing Kamara and possibly Clowney.

Loomis' flip-side is that Rankins is vital for this Saints' "Super Bowl or Bust" season. New Orleans has a talented defensive line. If they lose Rankins, don't expect a considerable drop-off in talent with David Oneymata, Malcom Brown, and emerging talents of Shy Tuttle and rookie Malcolm Roach in the middle of the defensive line. Also, the team signed pass rusher Margus Hunt from Indianapolis in the offseason. Hunt and Mario Edwards, Jr. have switched from edge to inside before. These players speak to the "versatility" theme for players in New Orleans. The ability to play multiple positions becomes a luxury for Sean Payton and his coaching staff.

Mickey Loomis told Detillier, "my biggest fear like it is for every general manager or head coach, is that you let a player leave your team, and he becomes a really good player somewhere else."

Rankins isn't the only contract to consider in New Orleans. Here are a few player contracts Khai Harley could re-allocate funds for the team in 2020:

Jared Cook, TE - $5M base ($9M Cap) Demario Davis, LB - $7.35M base ($9.9M Cap) Nick Easton, G - $4.5M base ($5.84M Cap) Malcom Brown, DT - $4.1M base ($6M Cap) Thomas Morestead, P - $2.95M ($4.3M Cap) Wil Lutz, K - $3.1M ($4.2M Cap) Latavius Murray, RB - $2.8M ($4.05M Cap) Mario Edwards, Jr., DE - $2.29M base (3.24M Cap)

*Data from OvertheCap.com.

New Orleans also invested $8M in backup QB Taysom Hill.

Today, a trade, cut, or restructured contract will not be unlikely for the New Orleans Saints. Mickey Loomis has been one of the Saints organization's primary caretakers since joining the team in 2000 as Director of Football Administration. As the Executive Vice President and General Manager, he has made it a point to "listen" and be "open" to other NFL GMs. Will he receive a deal for Rankins or another player, I am not sure. However, we know this from the Saints; nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

We shall see.