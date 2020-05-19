Saints WR Michael Thomas' is not quiet on his social media accounts. Monday, @CantGuardMike, blasted Dolphins' WR DeVante Parker because of his answer to a Fox Sports tweet involving Thomas. The rest is Twitter history.

NFL on Fox posted a question Friday asking which is harder? “A. Recording a catch while being covered by Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore or B. breaking up a pass intended for Saints WR Michael Thomas?” Dolphins former first-round pick WR DeVante Parker commented “A” and shortly after the battle began.

Saints WR Michael Thomas responded to Parker, feeling disrespected, “For you yes. Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk. I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me, first-rounder.”

Parker snapped back, “Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game.” Referencing Thomas’ league-high in targets, 185 in 2019 (18 more targets than the next closest WR Julio Jones).

“In other words you weak.” Thomas replied. “They don’t even put your name in the same sentence as me. Remember that!” The Ohio State product continued in another comment, “You still not going to do nothing, it took you six years and 17 weeks to have a good game. GTFOH. Blame your parents, not no QB.”

The response from the Dolphins WR, who is coming off career highs across the board, was plain and simple. “Quit crying bra” and a pair of laughing emojis. Thomas replied short and quick “you heard what I said”.

The pair fired their final shots just minutes after Parker’s initial comment.

“I didn’t hear [explicative] play boi.” stated Parker.

“You can’t even get a seat at the table.” concluded Michael Thomas.

Ding, Ding

It was not a 12-round heavyweight bout, but it was an action-packed round of back-and-forth hooks and haymakers. Keep in mind Parker faces Gilmore twice a year in AFC East play but it looks like Thomas viewed it as disrespect to him than praise to the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Parker is coming off his career-best season since the Dolphins selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Louisville product finished 2019 with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and 9 receiving TDs.

“Can’t Guard Mike”, Michael Thomas, pieced together the greatest single season for a WR in NFL history setting the NFL single-season record in receptions with 149. Thomas concluded 2019 with 1,725 yards and 9 TDs.

