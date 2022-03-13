Longtime NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier provides insight on the top players available for the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1. Evan Neal - Offensive Tackle, Alabama

Evan was a 5-star recruit coming out of the Florida high school ranks and he is one huge man out on the field. The 6-7, 335 pounder has started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle for the Tide. Tremendous in-line run blocker who gets a strong initial surge off the snap and he shows off his prep wrestling background with his ability to control his opponent at the point of attack. Neal is a much improved pass blocker and technician in sliding pass rushers off to the outer edge.

2. Aidan Hutchinson - Defensive End, Michigan Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson; Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK The Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Award winner had a tremendous 2021 season. Aidan has a non-stop motor and he has great instincts to diagnose plays. He was "unblockable' at times versus both the run and as a pass rusher. Hutch recorded 58 tackles, 16 ½ tackles for losses, 14 QB. sacks, had 12 QB. hurries and he forced 2 fumbles in 2021. Aidan knows how to use his arms and hands so effectively to fight off would-be blockers and gain penetration into the backfield. 3. Kyle Hamilton - Safety, Notre Dame Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) in the end zone during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Cfb Notre Dame Vs Purdue; Credit: © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC It is rare to see a safety go in the top six picks of a draft, but Kyle Hamilton will be that type safety. Hamilton is a king-sized safety (6-4, 220 pounds) and has been a dominant force for the Irish. Hamilton has recorded 138 tackles, 7 ½ tackles for losses, 8 pass interceptions and 16 pass deflections during his Irish career. Hamilton comes up the seam fast in run support and he is an impact player versus both the run and against the pass. Kyle has 1st rate athletic range, he is quick to diagnose plays and he has fast make-up skills deep in the secondary. 4. Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu - Offensive Tackle, North Carolina State Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports Ikem has started at both left guard and left tackle for North Carolina State, and he is a tremendous run blocker. Ekwonu just dominates defenders at the point of attack with his physicality and power. The 6-4, 318-pound standout lineman showed great improvement with his pass blocking skills and techniques in 2021. 5. Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End, Oregon Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, bears down on Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura during the first half.; © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Thibodeaux is a freakish athlete with great speed and edge explosion. He has a tremendous initial step up the field and rare closing speed into the backfield. Kayvon also does a good job in run support, and he can run the field extremely well sideline to sideline. Thibodeaux needs to work on using his arms and hands better at the point of attack and develop a group of moves and countermoves to beat his opponent, but he is very gifted. Despite a lot of double-team work on Kayvon he has recorded 35 ½ tackles for losses and 19 QB. sacks at Oregon. His inconsistent play/effort may see him get downgraded by some NFL teams. 6. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner - Cornerback, Cincinnati Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) and cornerback Coby Bryant (7) react after cornerback Arquon Bush (not pictured) blocked a field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Gardner, a 6-2 ½, 190-pound speedster has excellent size match-up skills, great length and 1st rate recovery speed. The AAC Defensive Player of the Year tracks the football quickly in flight, his length and speed allow him to get to the balls most CB’s just dream about and he plays the ball like a wide receiver. 7. Travon Walker- Defensive End/Defensive Tackle, Georgia Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The 6-5, 280 pounder didn’t get all the ink he deserved on a super talented Bulldog defense, but he is super quick off the snap, knows how to use his arms and hands well to get off of would-be blockers and 1st rate football instincts. His pass rush potential is very intriguing. And, he’s versatile. 8. Derek Stingley, Jr. - Cornerback, LSU Derek Stingley Jr. celebrates after making a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on Central Michigan Chippewas in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Lsu Vs Central Michigan V1 4108; Credit: © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK Stingley has great athletic genes with his grandfather, Darryl, being a 1st round pick wide receiver (Purdue) to the New England Patriots and his dad, Derek, was a standout baseball player and former Arena League football player. One of the best athletes to ever enter LSU and Derek dominated as a true freshman in 2019. The past two seasons at LSU Stingley has had some inconsistent moments and had a rash of injuries. But he’s a 5-star talent football player with great length, he has excellent size match-up skills and track sprinter’s type speed out on the field. Health and long-term durability concerns are the negatives on Stingley. 9. Charles Cross - Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cross was the top-rated prep player in the state of Mississippi coming out of high school. He has started the past two seasons for State and developed into one of the elite pass protectors in college football. Cross, a 6-4 ¾, 315 pounder, has quick feet, sets up fast and he has really upgraded his ability to use his arms and hands to control a defender at the point of attack.

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (LB22) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. Devin Lloyd - Linebacker, Utah

Lloyd, 6-2 ½, 230 pounds, was a 1st team All-American, and was a magnet to the football in 2021. The 2021 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year has racked up 43 tackles for losses in college. In 2021 he registered 106 tackles, 8 QB. sacks, 22 tackles for losses and 4 pass interceptions. Smart, tough football player who can really run the field.

Saints News Network will publish Mike Detillier's No. 11-20 ranked players on Monday, Mar. 14.