My Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season

Despite a Covid-19 pandemic that eliminated offseason activities, forced the cancellation of all preseason games, and will severely limit attendance throughout the league, the NFL has persevered and kicked off its 2020 campaign Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 34-20 in the only game scheduled, with the rest of the league's games to be played Sunday and Monday.

The Chiefs, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the betting favorites to take home a victory in Super Bowl LV. As we’ve seen year after year, however, the NFL is sure to provide some unexpected outcomes. Some favorites will stumble short of expectations, while other teams emerge out of nowhere to contend for a title.

Here are my predictions for the NFL's 2020 season.

(* = qualify for playoffs)

AFC EAST

Dec 21, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) at the line against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY

Buffalo Bills* New England Patriots New York Jets Miami Dolphins.

The shocking free-agent defection of QB Tom Brady from New England to Tampa Bay wouldn't have been enough for me to pick against Coach and Sith Lord Bill Belichick to win yet another division title. But losing several Patriots defenders to Covid-19 opt-outs leaves Buffalo with the most talent in a weak division, leading me to pick them over the NFL's ‘‘Emperor Palpatine reluctantly."

AFC NORTH

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY

Baltimore Ravens* Pittsburgh Steelers* Cleveland Browns* Cincinnati Bengals.

If QB Ben Roethlisberger is fully recovered from elbow surgery that caused him to miss almost all of last season, Pittsburgh is a contender with their devastating defense. The Browns will play closer to the team that everyone expected them to be in 2019. A strong start by Baltimore and defending league MVP Lamar Jackson, one of the league's top Super Bowl favorites, should be enough to claim an underrated division.

AFC SOUTH

Dec 15, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans* Tennessee Titans* Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars

Even with the trade of star WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston has more talent than anyone in this division. IF they can stay healthy. The Texans have little room for error because a rugged and seasoned Titans team will be close on their heels all season.

AFC WEST

Oct 1, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Kansas City Chiefs* Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers

I thought the Broncos could contend for a playoff spot before a season-ending injury to LB Von Miller earlier this week. Both Denver and the Raiders will be improved, but a Kansas City team favored by several to repeat as Super Bowl champs will still run away with the division.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks over the Philadelphia Eagles defense Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. © Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dallas Cowboys* Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Washington FT.

Dallas has the talent on both sides of the ball to win a Super Bowl. On paper. But we've seen this show before. The Cowboys must show that they can rise to the moment in big games to hold off the Eagles, who always seem to be in the mix.

NFC NORTH

Sep 15, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a gain against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Dean Lowry (94) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota Vikings* Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Detroit Lions.

This division has the potential to be either very good or terrible. Minnesota rebuilt their secondary, which could lead to a slow start. They still have enough playmakers on the defensive side to go with an underrated offense to get the nod over a Green Bay team in transition and a very good Bears defense.

NFC WEST

Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers* Seattle Seahawks* Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams.

Both San Francisco and Seattle have the talent for a legitimate championship run. The 49ers, along with Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas, and New Orleans, have the most complete talent on both sides of the ball. That balance and a ferocious defense will be enough for San Francisco to push past Seattle for the division crown, despite the Seahawks advantage at QB with Russell Wilson.

NFC SOUTH

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gets sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints* (12-4) Atlanta Falcons* (10-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (10-6) Carolina Panthers (5-11)

The Saints successfully kept nearly their entire core together on a team that’s gone 37-11 over the last three seasons. It’ll be enough to win their fourth straight division title, holding off the improved Falcons and Buccaneers.

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

LB Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LB T.J. Watt, Steelers

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

LEAGUE MVP

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Steelers over Chiefs

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Saints over Vikings

SUPER BOWL LV (TAMPA, FL)

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during introductions prior to kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans avenges some of their postseason heartbreak during the Sean Payton era, getting past San Francisco and Minnesota to get to their second Super Bowl. They will face off against the surprising Steelers, who get hot in the playoffs to avenge Roethlisberger's and coach Mike Tomlin's own playoff disappointments.

The Saints underrated defense pressures Roethlisberger and shut down the Pittsburgh running attack, making enough plays to tilt momentum towards New Orleans. Offensively, the Saints have too many weapons, led by Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, and TE Jared Cook, for even the Steelers defense to handle while the New Orleans offensive line holds up against Pittsburgh's pressure. Drew Brees has a magnificent outing, turning in a Super Bowl M.V.P. performance in what will be the last game of his iconic career.

SAINTS - 34, STEELERS - 28