My Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season
Bob Rose
Despite a Covid-19 pandemic that eliminated offseason activities, forced the cancellation of all preseason games, and will severely limit attendance throughout the league, the NFL has persevered and kicked off its 2020 campaign Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 34-20 in the only game scheduled, with the rest of the league's games to be played Sunday and Monday.
The Chiefs, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the betting favorites to take home a victory in Super Bowl LV. As we’ve seen year after year, however, the NFL is sure to provide some unexpected outcomes. Some favorites will stumble short of expectations, while other teams emerge out of nowhere to contend for a title.
Here are my predictions for the NFL's 2020 season.
(* = qualify for playoffs)
AFC EAST
- Buffalo Bills*
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins.
The shocking free-agent defection of QB Tom Brady from New England to Tampa Bay wouldn't have been enough for me to pick against Coach and Sith Lord Bill Belichick to win yet another division title. But losing several Patriots defenders to Covid-19 opt-outs leaves Buffalo with the most talent in a weak division, leading me to pick them over the NFL's ‘‘Emperor Palpatine reluctantly."
AFC NORTH
- Baltimore Ravens*
- Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Cleveland Browns*
- Cincinnati Bengals.
If QB Ben Roethlisberger is fully recovered from elbow surgery that caused him to miss almost all of last season, Pittsburgh is a contender with their devastating defense. The Browns will play closer to the team that everyone expected them to be in 2019. A strong start by Baltimore and defending league MVP Lamar Jackson, one of the league's top Super Bowl favorites, should be enough to claim an underrated division.
AFC SOUTH
- Houston Texans*
- Tennessee Titans*
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Even with the trade of star WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston has more talent than anyone in this division. IF they can stay healthy. The Texans have little room for error because a rugged and seasoned Titans team will be close on their heels all season.
AFC WEST
- Kansas City Chiefs*
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
I thought the Broncos could contend for a playoff spot before a season-ending injury to LB Von Miller earlier this week. Both Denver and the Raiders will be improved, but a Kansas City team favored by several to repeat as Super Bowl champs will still run away with the division.
NFC EAST
- Dallas Cowboys*
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Washington FT.
Dallas has the talent on both sides of the ball to win a Super Bowl. On paper. But we've seen this show before. The Cowboys must show that they can rise to the moment in big games to hold off the Eagles, who always seem to be in the mix.
NFC NORTH
- Minnesota Vikings*
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions.
This division has the potential to be either very good or terrible. Minnesota rebuilt their secondary, which could lead to a slow start. They still have enough playmakers on the defensive side to go with an underrated offense to get the nod over a Green Bay team in transition and a very good Bears defense.
NFC WEST
- San Francisco 49ers*
- Seattle Seahawks*
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams.
Both San Francisco and Seattle have the talent for a legitimate championship run. The 49ers, along with Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas, and New Orleans, have the most complete talent on both sides of the ball. That balance and a ferocious defense will be enough for San Francisco to push past Seattle for the division crown, despite the Seahawks advantage at QB with Russell Wilson.
NFC SOUTH
- New Orleans Saints* (12-4)
- Atlanta Falcons* (10-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (10-6)
- Carolina Panthers (5-11)
The Saints successfully kept nearly their entire core together on a team that’s gone 37-11 over the last three seasons. It’ll be enough to win their fourth straight division title, holding off the improved Falcons and Buccaneers.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
LB Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LB T.J. Watt, Steelers
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RB Alvin Kamara, Saints
LEAGUE MVP
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Steelers over Chiefs
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
Saints over Vikings
SUPER BOWL LV (TAMPA, FL)
New Orleans avenges some of their postseason heartbreak during the Sean Payton era, getting past San Francisco and Minnesota to get to their second Super Bowl. They will face off against the surprising Steelers, who get hot in the playoffs to avenge Roethlisberger's and coach Mike Tomlin's own playoff disappointments.
The Saints underrated defense pressures Roethlisberger and shut down the Pittsburgh running attack, making enough plays to tilt momentum towards New Orleans. Offensively, the Saints have too many weapons, led by Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, and TE Jared Cook, for even the Steelers defense to handle while the New Orleans offensive line holds up against Pittsburgh's pressure. Drew Brees has a magnificent outing, turning in a Super Bowl M.V.P. performance in what will be the last game of his iconic career.