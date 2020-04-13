It's been mock draft season for several months now, but after the initial phase of free agency hit the NFL, it's a little clearer to see what needs are for teams. The New Orleans Saints have had themselves a nice offseason thus far, and they are in are in line for at least another five additions through the draft at the end of the month. The team does not possess a second or seventh round selection, and this mock draft will focus on selecting as is. New Orleans has shown a tendency to be aggressive and trade up, and those considerations will come at a later time.

Round One, 24th Overall: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

At some point, the Saints are going to need to address the linebacker position. With the way things panned out here, Patrick Queen was already off the board. While I believe Queen is likely the better player, New Orleans can absolutely use Kenneth Murray. He'll be an asset in run support, and is extremely explosive. The physicality, lane integrity, and closing speed are just some of the many things to like about his game. Murray figures to be a Day 1 starter for whatever team picks him, and he'd mesh well with what the Saints have.

Round Three, 88th Overall: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

New Orleans may or may not have Taysom Hill available for offensive snaps in 2020, as they're sure to feature plenty of Josh Hill and Jared Cook. However, that's really the only certainty the Saints have at tight end. Colby Parkinson is probably more suited as a 4th or 5th Round grab, but the idea is that he fits in as a huge red zone threat. Parkinson has the ability to be a big stud in the right offense, especially in two tight end sets. He doesn't have threatening speed, but can box out defenders and make the contested catches.

Round Four, 130th Overall: Quartney Davis, WR, TAMU

It's hard to picture going through a draft and not seeing the Saints take a wide receiver. Yes, there is a lot of potential in what they have, but nothing is definite outside of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. In the same breath, drafting a rookie is not a sure thing, but this is a very talented receiving class. Quartney Davis is someone rising among the draft charts, and is an ideal slot threat that could fit the New Orleans offense. What stands out when you watch Davis is the route-running. The biggest area that will need work is his hands, but that's something Curtis Johnson can help out with. Not that it's an exact science, but he's also someone the Saints have met with more than once.

Round Five, 169th Overall: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

As discussed in our draft needs piece, running back is a need. Whether it's glaring or not, the Saints are sure to bring in at least one guy from the draft process. Darrynton Evans is the epitome of a Sean Payton running back. He can make you miss, has good acceleration getting to the next level, and has strong awareness in the open field. When you watch his film, he's just fun to watch. You can see a lot of Saints running backs rolled into Evans, and that elusiveness he shows is a very desirable trait. Of course, Appalachian State is in the Sun Belt conference, which makes some overlook him. However, Evans looks like a guy that will push to get on the field and be a third-down back.

Round Six, 203rd Overall: Tremayne Anchrum, OT, Clemson

For the most part, the interior line is set for New Orleans. The team has starters and quality depth at offensive line entering the new season, but a tackle would make sense. Tremayne Anchrum is likely a strong candidate to kick inside, but played right tackle at Clemson. The Saints covet versatility, and perhaps could use someone like Anchrum at a few different spots. One of things that stood out is how well he played against Ohio State (particularly Chase Young) in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semi-Final, which was no easy task. Anchrum needs to work on his field vision when in space.