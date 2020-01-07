It wasn't supposed to end this way, but the New Orleans Saints are now having to look ahead to a new season after losing in the Wild Card round. While players and coaches will undoubtedly try to take a mental and physical break from things, the reality is that the future is uncertain for many. Free agency starts on Wednesday, March 18, and both Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis will have some decisions to make regarding a lot of key players.

Here's a look at the some 27 players the team will have to make decisions on over the next few months.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (3)

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) – Player is not under contract, and has not reached three years of experience. If the team makes said player an offer at the three-year veteran minimum, the player has a ‘take it or leave it’ option. There is no negotiation with other teams.

J.T. Gray, DB (24)

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR (22)

Keith Kirkwood, WR (26)

Restricted Free Agents (6)

Restricted Free Agent (RFA) – Player has only three years of experience, and would not have a contract with his current team. Any team would have the option to make a contract offer, but the team (Saints) would be able to match/retain that player with said offer.

Zach Wood, LS (27)

Justin Hardee, DB (26)

Cameron Tom, G (25)

Krishawn Hogan, WR (25)

Austin Carr, WR (26)

Taysom Hill, QB (30)

Unrestricted Free Agents (18)

Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) – Player is free to sign with any team. He would not have a contract with his current team. You would need to play four years, or get cut, to be in this category. This is a fluid list, as players like Manti Te'o, Noah Spence, and D.J. Swearinger were added late in the season.