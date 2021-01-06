First Glimpse: 2021 Saints Free Agents

Taking a comprehensive look at the impending free agents the Saints will have to make some decisions on in 2021.

The Saints are in the postseason for the fourth straight year, which means all the plays and decisions made in each playoff game will go under a collective microscope. There's a lot riding on this run, as New Orleans is looking to make the most of what could be Drew Brees' last ride. Up first is the Chicago Bears at home in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

It's no secret that the Saints have had some major success and hits with their starters and depth, and because of that, some of their players will be up for big contracts and find themselves moving on from New Orleans. Here's a comprehensive list as of Wednesday who may or may not be with the team when free agency starts in March.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (1)

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) – Player is not under contract, and has not reached three years of experience. If the team makes said player an offer at the three-year veteran minimum, the player has a ‘take it or leave it’ option. There is no negotiation with other teams.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR (23)

Restricted Free Agents (3)

Restricted Free Agent (RFA) – Player has only three years of experience, and would not have a contract with his current team. Any team would have the option to make a contract offer, but the team (Saints) would be able to match/retain that player with said offer.

Jake Kumerow, WR (29)

J.T. Gray, DB (25)

Unrestricted Free Agents (19)

Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) – Player is free to sign with any team. He would not have a contract with his current team. You would need to play four years, or get cut, to be in this category. This is a fluid list.