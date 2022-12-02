NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
The last four times New Orleans has been shut out, it has been by the San Francisco 49ers, and this past week was no different. Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints' offense has struggled for the past three weeks.
It isn't easy to anticipate the team's performance, but shockingly, New Orleans is still in a post-season race. The team is preparing to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Here are the NFL's top-five teams going into Week 13.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles pick up another win, beating the Green Bay Packers 40-33. Philly improved to 10-1 on the season and dominated the ground game.
Jalen Hurts led the way rushing for more yards (157) than he threw (153), and Miles Sanders added another 143 yards with two touchdowns. The Eagles have had close games recently but still, lead the NFL standings.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs remain in the second spot with a 9-2 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-10. Patrick Mahomes led the way again with 320-passing yards and a touchdown. Kansas City now controls the AFC West with a three-game lead.
3. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football 24-10.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys also won on Thanksgiving, beating the division-rival New York Giants 28-20. Dallas had a slow first half, trailing 13-7 going into halftime, but finished with a solid 21-point second half. Defeating the Giants improves the Cowboys' playoff chances, but they still trail the Philadelphia Eagles.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings reenter the Top 5 after a 33-26 win against the New England Patriots. The offense stepped up big after only scoring 3 points against the Cowboys the other week. Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 139 yards. Minnesota still sits atop the NFC North with a 9-2 record.
23. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints had a disappointing loss where they were shut out 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers. The offense struggled the entire game, as the Saints only managed 204 passing yards and less than 100 yards rushing. Playoff hopes are beginning to fade as the Saints sit at 4-8.