Here are the NFL's top-five teams going into Week 13.

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scambles against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles pick up another win, beating the Green Bay Packers 40-33. Philly improved to 10-1 on the season and dominated the ground game.

Jalen Hurts led the way rushing for more yards (157) than he threw (153), and Miles Sanders added another 143 yards with two touchdowns. The Eagles have had close games recently but still, lead the NFL standings.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs remain in the second spot with a 9-2 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-10. Patrick Mahomes led the way again with 320-passing yards and a touchdown. Kansas City now controls the AFC West with a three-game lead.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes against the Lions during the second half of the Lions' 28-25 loss on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Ford Field. Lions 112422 Kd 7406

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football 24-10.

Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys also won on Thanksgiving, beating the division-rival New York Giants 28-20. Dallas had a slow first half, trailing 13-7 going into halftime, but finished with a solid 21-point second half. Defeating the Giants improves the Cowboys' playoff chances, but they still trail the Philadelphia Eagles.

; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings reenter the Top 5 after a 33-26 win against the New England Patriots. The offense stepped up big after only scoring 3 points against the Cowboys the other week. Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 139 yards. Minnesota still sits atop the NFC North with a 9-2 record.

Very few teams vacillate as crazily from week to week as New Orleans. The Saints have performed well against contenders such as Seattle, Cincinnati, and Minnesota, but the offense has struggled for the past three weeks. It is difficult to anticipate the team’s performance, but surprisingly the Saints are not out of a post season. The team is preparing to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

23. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints had a disappointing loss where they were shut out 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers. The offense struggled the entire game, as the Saints only managed 204 passing yards and less than 100 yards rushing. Playoff hopes are beginning to fade as the Saints sit at 4-8.