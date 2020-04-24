Saints News Network
NFL Draft Day 2: How to watch and what to look for from the Saints

John Hendrix

The NFL draft was a much-need distraction on Thursday night, as fans were able to get to tune into a unique sporting event. There weren't too many big surprises to come out of the first 32 picks, as we didn't see any trades until nearly the middle of the first round. The New Orleans Saints drafted Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz with their 24th overall pick, and he should be an absolute stud for the team while making a big impact in his first season. He said he will excel anywhere on the interior line. Here's how to tune in to things this evening. (all times eastern).

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25th at 12 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes 

How to Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

Day Two - What to look for from the Saints

For starters, here's a glimpse of the picks left for New Orleans.

  • Round 3 (88th overall)
  • Round 4 (130th overall)
  • Round 5 (169th overall)
  • Round 6 (203rd overall)

Sean Payton discussed the possibility of trading into the second round, admitting that they would look to move up if some of the players on their board they love are there. However, they'll have to be patient. Wide receiver and linebacker would be the most pressing needs the Saints could look to fill, but the question is where New Orleans would make a move to not have to wait until 88th to make the pick. 

Potential linebacker targets include Cal's Evan Weaver, Wyoming's Logan Wilson, and Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither. If they look at wide receiver, then there are plenty of appealing prospects the Saints could look at. Bryan Edwards (South Carolina), Devin Duvernay (Texas), Van Jefferson (Florida), and Chase Claypool (Notre Dame) would be among some of my favorite targets New Orleans could land.

