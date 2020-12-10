NFL Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 14

The NFL top teams are changing. Upsets, steady play, and a future big-time clash will set the stage for a great final four games in the 2002 NFL Season.

And Then There Were None! The Washington Football Team rallies to upset the last unbeaten team in the NFL! The New Orleans Saints clinch a playoff berth, leaving the Packers solely at No. 2. New York is on track to win the NFC and the Chiefs hold on vs. the Broncos. The Giants strangle the Seahawks as the NFL continues towards an exciting season of NFL football!

Washington was trailing by 14 points against the Perfect 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday evening when the unthinkable happened. Washington mimicked the Giants as they defeated Seattle on Sunday and are now even in the NFC East at 5-7. Because of the outcome of Tuesday’s Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys’ game, The Washington Team has a 43 percent chance of making the playoffs. Sunday was Taysom Hill’s day and OH WHAT A DAY!

The New Orleans Saints swept the Atlanta Falcons! Coach Sean Payton brilliantly confused the Atlanta Falcons defense as Taysom Hill threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career. Hill’s performance was worthy of a highlight reel as the Saints managed 424 yards of total offense to sprint by the Atlanta Falcons 21-16 on Sunday. Clinching a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season and enjoying their ninth straight victory, the Saints are now 10-2. The team continues to dominate atop the NFC and remain a game ahead of the Green Bay Packers.

At the end of the day, I’m happy that we’ve gotten three wins. That’s the statistic I care most about,” he said. “As far as my overall development and the process, I feel like I’m becoming more and more comfortable in operating the offense, and I feel like there are so many ways I can continue to get better, which is encouraging when we’re moving the ball, we’re playing football games. There are still places for us to get better at. Overall, I’m getting more and more comfortable. Taysom Hill

However, Hill’s time as the Saints’ starter may dwindle as Drew Brees will be off injured reserve as soon as next week. Week 13 was Taysom’s week, and while there may have been questions before, statistics of 27-of-37 for 232 yards, two sacks, and two touchdowns show that Taysom Hill is looking like a New Orleans Saints starting quarterback.

The NFL 2020 football season continues to amaze football fans! Here are your Top 5 for week 14:

A new team takes the crown at the top after the Pittsburgh Steelers lose their first game. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints clinch a playoff spot and remain the best team in the NFC in the absence of Drew Brees.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

GOOD NEWS: The Chiefs have the potential to overtake the Steelers for the AFC top seed.

THE BAD NEWS: Only one team in the AFC will get a first-round bye.

The Kansas City Chiefs finally overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers to claim the top spot after a 22-16 win over the division rival Denver Broncos. Overall, the Chiefs have looked really solid on defense lately and have opposed their will on opponents on the offensive side as well. Sometimes it just looks too easy. Patrick Mahomes has produced game in and game out and his weapons like Travis Kelce, who had 136 yards against the Broncos. Kansas City is primed to take the first seed in the AFC and the bye that comes with it in the quest to defend their championship.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)

NFL Washington Football Team Charles LeClaire 2020 Dec 7

GOOD NEWS: The Steelers have the potential to hold off the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC.

THE BAD NEWS: The Washington Football Team ruined The Steelers' perfect record. To add insult to injury, Pittsburg meets the Bills on Sunday night.

The last undefeated team in the NFL falls to The Washington Football Team, 23-17. Being too hard on the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t seem fair, considering they had to play two games within 4 days, but their last pair of games have been close. The Steelers still have some issues to fix, like they're running game, if they want to remain a contender. Now, though, their margin for error just got smaller since there is now a tie with the Chiefs.

3. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

Saints defensive backs PJ Williams and Marcus Williams break-up a pass intended for Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Credit: USA Today Sports

GOOD NEWS: The Saints are the top seed in the NFC, and Drew Brees will return soon. Taysom Hill has proven he can win, so New Orleans will have double trouble for opponents.

THE BAD NEWS: The Kansas City Chiefs are a must-win for the Saints. If New Orleans loses to the Chiefs, the Packers could get the first-round bye.

One of Saints fans' biggest worries over the past couple of years has been what life would be like without Drew Brees? Fans can breathe a little easier now since Taysom Hill is 3-0 as a starter, beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-16, and the team is 8-0 without Brees since last year. Hill arguably had his best game this past week, throwing for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns while looking more comfortable in the pocket. While Hill’s performance has been impressive, the defense has been on a whole other level. In the past four weeks, the defense has 14 sacks, 6 interceptions, and only allowed 1 touchdown. The Saints are pulling away from the rest of the NFC.

4. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a second-quarter touchdown pass against the defense of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,

GOOD NEWS: The Packers' remaining schedule includes only one opponent expected to make the playoffs.

THE BAD NEWS: The Saints must succumb to the Chiefs for Green Bay to earn a bye. The Packers are not in control of their destiny.

The Green Bay Packers are still clawing away and trying to regain the lead over the Saints in the NFC after a 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers'9-3) offense had a very well-rounded game as Rodgers threw for 295 yards with 3 touchdowns, Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 121 yards. Green Bay has to be careful in these last few weeks not to let an opportunity slip away and ease up on the Saints.

5. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

GOOD NEWS: The Bills ran away with the AFC East.

THE BAD NEWS: Seven of the AFC playoff teams are at least 8-4. The top is crowded.

The Buffalo Bills’ passing attack, led by Josh Allen, in a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers, was impressive. Allen threw for 375 yards with 4 touchdowns, and Cole Beasley had a breakout game with 9 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs, who has had a really wonderful season, also piled on 92 yards. The Bills have now won 5 of their last 6 games and looked primed to win the AFC East. Buffalo hasn’t been in this position often, as they have a solid team that could make a run in the playoffs.