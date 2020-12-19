The NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 15

The NFL’s Week 14 concluded with a wild 47-42 shootout between the Ravens and the Browns. Baltimore’s win shook up the AFC while the Bills handed the Steelers their second loss of the season. A couple of losses from the top teams shake up the Top 5 this week.

The Green Bay Packers jumped over the Saints into the NFC's #1 seed, and the Washington Football Team took over first place in the NFC East. The Chargers stagnated the Raiders’ playoff hopes with a win in overtime. Now the New Orleans is in a tight race with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) for the NFC's top seed.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Even when the Kansas City Chiefs don’t play that well, and their star quarterback throws 3 interceptions, they’re still the best team in the NFL like they showed in a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs make it look too easy sometimes as they have coasted to a win the last couple of weeks.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been unstoppable this year as he could be the first tight end in NFL history to lead the league in receiving yards after putting up 136 yards with a touchdown against the Dolphins. The Chiefs won’t be able to play haphazardly this week when they play the New Orleans Saints.

2. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mark Hoffman

The Green Bay Packers are regaining their early season form after beating the Detroit Lions 31-24 and reclaimed first place. Aaron Rodgers played a clean game, throwing for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. Davante Adams also chipped in with 115 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Green Bay Packers are hoping to stay hot at the right time in the season. The Saints are still on their tail, however.

3. Buffalo Bills

(Photo Credit: Harry Scull Jr. / The Buffalo News)

The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now after their 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A lot seems to go right for Buffalo, whether it’s quarterback Josh Allen who threw for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns or wide receiver Stefon Diggs who had 130 receiving yards and a touchdown and is having a career year. The Bills control their destiny as the leaders of their division and hope to finish the season strong.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills, 26-15, their second loss in a row. The Steelers were riding a winning streak by starting the season 11-0. Today, they are looking for answers after a loss to a potential playoff opponent.

Ben Roethlisberger looked rough, only throwing for 187 yards but with 2 interceptions, and the run game was practically nonexistent. Pittsburgh now has some ground to make up after surrendering the top seed in the AFC to the Kansas City Chiefs but could still finish strong as their next opponent is the Cincinnati Bengals.

5. New Orleans Saints

Credit: USA Today Sports

The New Orleans Saints nine-game winning streak ends after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21. The Saints’ defense has been one of the best in the NFL this season but ultimately came up short against the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles. Philadelphia broke the Saints’ streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher over the past couple of years and kept the Saints on their toes with Hurts' dual-threat nature.

Taysom Hill had another convincing performance, throwing for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns, but also had some key mistakes with an interception and fumble. The Saints look to bounce back against the Kansas City Chiefs with Drew Brees back at the helm.

New Orleans (10-3) will host Kansas City (12-1) in the Mercedes Benz Superdome with 3,000 fans. This game may be a preview to Super Bowl LIV, and CBS will televise the Chiefs vs. Saints game on Sunday, December 20, 2020. CBS announcers will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. WWL Radio in New Orleans with Zach Strief and Deuce McAllister will call the live broadcast.