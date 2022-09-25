NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 3

The 2022 NFL Week 2 will go into the record books for its unbelievable comebacks, game-changing injuries, and brawls on the field. Here are your 2022 NFL Top 5 Power Rankings with impact plays.

Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam leaps over Titans defender Ugo Amadi after a catch.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have started the season as the hottest team in the NFL with a 2-0 record after defeating the Tennessee Titans 41-7. Josh Allen is the early MVP leader, passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Three touchdown throws went to star receiver Stefon Diggs, totaling 148 receiving yards. Not only has the offense been electric, but the defense has looked like the best in the league producing 2 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Impact Play: The Buffalo Bills' opening drive had a first down and ten at the Tennessee 11. A play-action fake to Reggie Gilliam for the touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), running back Jerick McKinnon (1), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) celebrate a touchdown with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs proved that they still sit atop the AFC West after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. The Chiefs' offense can still seemingly get whatever they want. Kansas City does not look to be going anywhere and is still one of the best teams in the NFL

Impact Play: The Chiefs have a pick-six from a Herbert pass at the end zone.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Marcus Maye (6) get into a penalty with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and they are ejected after the play during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

3. Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay Bucs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 20-10, in mostly a defensive showdown. Tampa's offense could not get much going, and the Bucs' defense superbly held New Orleans to 3 points through 3 quarters and forced five turnovers. The Bucs took early control of the NFC South.

Impact Play: Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, and Mike Evans triple-teamed to start a fight with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) intercepts pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a bit of a surprise through the first two weeks after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. During the first half, Jalen Hurts put on a show and ended the game with 331 passing yards and 57 rushing yards with three total touchdowns, one passing, and two rushing.

The defense also came up big with 2 sacks and 3 interceptions, showing that the NFC East might have one of the better teams in the league this year.

Impact Play: Philadelphia's cornerback Darius Slay snagged two interceptions against the Vikings.

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

5. Los Angeles Rams

Impact Play: The Rams dominated against the Falcons for the first hour of the game. The impact play was when they led 28-3 in the third.

Los Angeles mounted a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, winning 31-27. After a disappointing Week 1 loss against the Bills, the Rams began to look more like themselves. The Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection is still one of the best in the NFL. L.A. still has the makings of a playoff team.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stopped by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) and safety Marcus Maye (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

14. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans had a very disappointing 20-10 loss against division-rival Tampa Bay. The Saints' defense played perfect football for 45 minutes as Jameis Winston and the offense struggled with five turnovers. Both games this season have shown that Pete Carmichael's offense must improve before a Saints postseason run. Can New Orleans turn things around? We shall see.

Impact Play: Saints' defense stopped the Bucs on 4th and 1.