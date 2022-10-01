NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 4

In a chaotic NFL weekend, two teams of Week 4's top teams suffered their first losses, and five previously winless teams celebrated their first victories.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) on fourth down at the goal line during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have looked dominant throughout the first two weeks and week 3 with a 24-8 against the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts put on another show with 340 yards passing and three touchdowns as he cemented himself in early conversations for MVP.

The defense has also been on a tear with nine sacks against the Commanders. Philadelphia looks scary this season and may be the team to beat.

2. Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) wraps up Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4

The Miami Dolphins make their first appearance in the top 5 this season after defeating the Buffalo Bills 21-19. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins starting hot as one of the only two remaining undefeated teams. Tua Tagovailoa has been impressive during the first three weeks but only managed 198 passing yards against the Bills.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been electric on offense, and Miami looks to keep riding high. All eyes will be on Tua after sustaining head and neck injuries on Thursday night.

3. Buffalo Bills

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing loss against the Miami Dolphins but are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Josh Allen was the focal point of the Bills as he attempted a total of 63 passes and ended the game with 400 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Buffalo mishandled the final drive and field goal attempt in the loss.

4. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second quarter during their football game at Lambeau Field. Nfl Chicago Bears At Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second quarter during their football game at Lambeau Field. Nfl Chicago Bears At Green Bay Packers

The Packers usually find their way into the top 5 sooner or later after a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Packers rely more on Aaron Rodgers since Davante Adams left in the offseason. Rodgers has managed to lead the team to a 2-1 record to start the season.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs had a shocking 20-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts and are 2-1 near the top of the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and the offense struggled much of the game, which could be a symptom of losing Tyreek Hill as an explosive option.

The Chiefs had a tough outing last week, but it is still difficult to bet against them going forward.

16. New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gets ready to hand off the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints had another disappointing game with a demoralizing 22-14 loss against the Carolina Panthers. The offense struggled again. Jameis Winston had two interceptions, and Alvin Kamara had a rare fumble resulting in a touchdown for Carolina.

The defense also had rare lapses by allowing a few big plays. New Orleans needs to address a few areas before considering a playoff run.