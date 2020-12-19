Sean Payton and Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy's Head Coaching Future

Sean Payton and Andy Reid shared their opinions on New Orleans native and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Sean Payton and Andy Reid are head coaches with Super Bowl wins. They are true offensive masterminds, savants of the game, and also big supporters of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's head coaching opportunities in the NFL.

Since 2018, Bieniemy has led the Kansas City's Chiefs offense under head coach Andy Reid. As the offensive coordinator, Bieniemy has improved the Chiefs' offense, molded an NFL and Super Bowl MVP (Mahomes), crafted talent (Hill & Kelce), and fields the league's top-ranked offense.

On Wednesday, I had the fortune to ask Andy Reid about Bieniemy and future head coaching openings, and he respectfully responded, "Yeah, come on. I've said it a ton. I've got the ultimate respect [for Bieniemy]."

Reid continued by saying, "He played for me, so I know him from that side. I played against him when I was at the University of Missouri coaching, and he was at Colorado. I'm from Los Angeles, so I saw him as a high school player because I recruited that area. Now I have him as a coach for the last eight years here. So, you talk about a phenomenal leader of men and somebody that no one ever has to worry about on or off the field. I mean, this guy is as solid as a rock as a husband, a father, and as a football coach. I can keep going, but that's kind of the foundation of it. I think the world of him, and he's got a phenomenal football mind."

On Thursday, Sean Payton tossed a similar question about Bienemy's coach prospects. Coach Payton does not have a personal relationship with Bieniemy but shared his observations with the reporters.

"Yeah, listen, I think that's coming. I think it's much deserved. I think he's well respected in our industry. I don't know, Eric. I've met him before. But, I think that the success they're having [in Kansas City], and people, generally speaking, want to hire from winning teams. And, that has just been something that you have seen over time. And I think that's going to come true here this offseason. I think there's a good chance he gets hired. And deservedly so," stated Payton.

Payton expanded his thoughts on how NFL club executives hiring practices and routines between Black Monday, playoffs, and Super Bowl. Teams routinely have limited interviewing possibilities for some assistant minority coaches with teams in the playoffs to usually one interview before offering another candidate the role. On Monday's Huddle and Flow with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche, Payton lamented over a team executive saying there is not a large pool of minority candidates to choose from in the NFL.

Payton issued a challenge and remarked, "already teams are interviewing GMs. But I feel like along the lines of this topic of hiring, the hiring process, and addressing the lack of minorities in these key positions. I think the process needs to begin at the end of the week after the Super Bowl. And we're not in any hurry. And the teams, if they're complaining or generally speaking, are the teams that are losing consistently. But, I think that allows them, two-fold, it allows teams to really process the direction they want to go. The assistant coaches can begin (being hired by a coach) hiring the following week. And now, not to ask (Eric) Bienemy or whoever in season, during the playoff run, to all of a sudden, focus three days on an interview; I hope we can get that changed."

Sunday's contest in the Big Easy will feature Bieniemy's squad to battle the New Orleans Saints team was born in New Orleans and still has family in the area. He found success as a University of Colorado running back and finished third in the 1990 Heisman Trophy voting. As an NFL player, college coach, and current NFL coach, will this be the year he finally will be offered a head coaching position.

He has an impressive resume and set of references to call. Yes, the league has incentivized the minority hiring for billionaire owners. Yet, it does not address the facts as to why any franchise executive would fail to hire someone of Bieniemy's pedigree and background.

The "Why" is more profound and deeper than the black and white on his resume's paper. Hopefully, Bieniemy's quest at a shot in the coaching ranks will end positively in 2021. Until then.

We shall see.