The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Centers to earn spots in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS CENTERS

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

Will Clapp

Cameron Tom

*NOTE: Erik McCoy or Cesar Ruiz will start at RG in 2020 but both will be viewed as C headed into Training Camp*

LOCKS AT CENTER

Cesar Ruiz, 1st NFL Season

The Saints first-round pick of this year’s NFL Draft “was not drafted to be a backup” according to head coach Sean Payton. His statement proved true just a week later when the Saints released 3x Pro Bowl RG Larry Warford. Ruiz, the nation’s best blocking center according to PFF, will compete with Erik McCoy for the starting center spot but can play anywhere on the interior of the OL. New Orleans found success with a rookie center last season and are hoping for similar success with Ruiz in 2020.

Erik McCoy, 2nd NFL Season

McCoy started all 16 games at center for the New Orleans Saints last season, but is fighting to start there again in 2020. While the second-year Texas A & M man will start on the Saints OL, he will battle first-round pick Cesar Ruiz for the right to quarterback the OL. McCoy and Ruiz both can play at both OG and C in the NFL and make a great young tandem on paper. Regardless of who starts where, the Saints are built for sustained success from the inside out.

ON THE BUBBLE AT CENTER

Will Clapp, 3rd NFL Season

The top reserve OL for the Saints in 2019, Clapp appeared in 14 games and registered 3 starts. A versatile weapon, Clapp has started games at OG and jumbo TE in his young NFL career. With the need of reserve OL at a premium, expect Clapp to continue his role from last season if he continues his development throughout camp.

Cameron Tom, 4th NFL Season

Tom’s season ended prematurely in 2019 after landing on Injured Reserve during training camp. During his first two NFL seasons, Tom appeared in 11 games, starting one. The Southern Miss product is a Baton Rouge native, looking for more playing time in 2020. An intriguing NFL prospect, the Saints may find it difficult to find room for Tom on the 53-man roster. If New Orleans tries to stash him on the practice squad, Tom could easily find himself in another uniform in 2020.

