The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Offensive Guards to earn spots in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS OFFENSIVE GUARDS

Andrus Peat

Nick Easton

Patrick Omameh

Ethan Greenidge

Jordan Steckler (UDFA Rookie)

*NOTE: Erik McCoy or Cesar Ruiz will start at RG in 2020 but both will be viewed as C headed into Training Camp*

LOCKS AT OFFENSIVE GUARD

Andrus Peat, 6th NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints re-signed their 2015 first-round pick in March 2020. The five-year deal is worth over $57M with $33M guaranteed. Though Peat’s performance in 2019 was subpar, earning a PFF grade of 48.5, Peat’s value on the interior of the OL made bringing him back a simple choice. This offseason, Peat shed 10 LBS and goes into 2020 looking lean and mean in what should be a bounce back year.

ON THE BUBBLE AT OFFENSIVE GUARD

Nick Easton, 6th NFL Season

The Saints thought Easton to have been the replacement for C Max Unger last season. However, after losing the job to Erik McCoy, Easton found himself in a reserve role. The former Viking played well in his time, filling in for Andrus Peat, but his contract could cause him to become a cap casualty in 2020. The 4-year, $24M deal seemed to be a bargain last summer, however, now as a reserve Easton carries a hefty cap hit. You can never have too much talent and versatility on the OL, but is Easton as valuable as his cap hit? Time will tell.

Patrick Omameh, 8th NFL Season

Another veteran piece to the OL, Omameh played in 14 games last season, making 1 start. With over 80 games played and nearly 60 career starts, the Michigan product has served as a valuable piece since going undrafted in 2013. Omameh could easily fill a reserve role at either OG or OT for the Saints, but could be let go for a younger talent. With a shortened offseason, I like Omameh making the 53.

LIKELY CUT OR PRACTICE SQUAD AT OFFENSIVE GUARD

Ethan Greenidge, 2nd NFL Season

Yet another OL that can play both inside and out, Greenidge played at LT during his college career at Villanova but could benefit moving inside at 6’4 335 LBs. Greenridge was a member of the 53 man roster his entire rookie season. Serving mostly on scout team, the young OL earned high-praise but did not dress for a single game in 2020. The Saints like his development, but it will be hard to crack this roster. Greenridge will either make his way onto scout team or the practice squad.

Jordan Steckler, 1st NFL Season

Steckler started at every OL position except Center during his time at Northern Illinois. The UDFA agreed to terms with the Saints on April 27, 2020. The four-year starter spent his first two college season at LG and RG before moving to RT in 2018-19. As a redshirt Sr. he earned first-team All-MAC honors. With a much shorter offseason, and the deepest Saints team we have seen under Sean Payton UDFAs have a tough task ahead. That remains true for Steckler.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.