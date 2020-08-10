The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Offensive Tackles to earn spots in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Terron Armstead

Ryan Ramczyk

James Hurst

Derrick Kelly

Calvin Throckmorton (UDFA Rookie)

Darrin Paulo (UDFA Rookie)

LOCKS AT OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Terron Armstead, 8th NFL Season

Armstead has been the perfect model of consistency during his time in the NFL. When healthy, the Arkansas Pine-Bluff product is one of the best OT in football, posting the highest pass blocking PFF grade from 2012 to 2016. Armstead continued his high play level in 2019, even after suffering a high ankle sprain, surrendering only one sack on 579 pass-blocking snaps.

Ryan Ramczyk, 4th NFL Season

Ramczyk is the other half of the best OT duo in the NFL. The 2019 First Team All-Pro was the second-highest graded OT by PFF (88.3). Ramczyk also did not allow a sack during the regular season on over 600 pass-blocking snaps. Combine his excellent pass blocking ability with his league-best run-blocking grade by PFF, and you find Ramczyk is a top-3 tackle in the NFL.

ON THE BUBBLE OFFENSIVE TACKLES

James Hurst, 7th NFL Season

Suspended for the first four games of 2020, Hurst is a versatile lineman who could easily find a home in New Orleans. After six seasons in Baltimore, the North Carolina product joined the Saints on a one-year deal. Hurst, a versatile lineman, played all across the offensive front for the Ravens. In an interview with Ravens.com, Hurst said he takes pride in playing multiple spots. “I take a great deal of pride in that. It’s mostly just knowing that I can be relied upon. If the team needs me to be somewhere, I can get the job done and play at a high level. I take pride in that.” The suspension hurts his chances of making the Saints roster, but his versatility and experience should compensate for everything else. Expect Hurst to be on the roster in 2020.

LIKEY CUT OR PRACTICE SQUAD OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Derrick Kelly, 2nd NFL Season

A second-year player from Florida State, Kelly did not appear in a regular-season game for the Saints during his rookie season. Kelly was a four-year starter in college and played both OG and OT for the Seminoles. Versatility has always been vital for Sean Payton’s offensive lineman. Peat and Hurst can slide between OG and OT, it will be challenging for Kelly to make the roster. However, with a year of experience in the Saints system, a practice squad role is not out of the question.



Calvin Throckmorton, 1st NFL Season

A 2019 All-American, Throckman was the only player FBS player to start four different OL positions (C, RG, RT, LT). Throckman was an iron-man for the Oregon Ducks, starting 52 consecutive games, with at least one start at every OL position, in four seasons. At 6’5 311LBS, he possesses the great size to play OG or OT in the league but still has room to grow. Throckman is a prime candidate for a practice squad spot but has competition with fellow OL.

Darrin Paulo, 1st NFL Season

A member of the Pac-12’s number one ranked rushing offense, Paulo earned conference honors three times in his college career. The Pac-12 named Paulo to the All-Conference First-Team after starting all 14 games for Utah during his senior season. Over his four-year college career, Paulo started at both RT and LT for Utah. Paulo even scored a TD against Oregon on a tipped pass in 2017. It will be an uphill battle for Paulo to make the Saints roster with the amount of OT tackle depth ahead of him.

