NFL teams must cut their 80-man training camp rosters down to 53 by Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 4 PM EST. Most jobs with the New Orleans Saints seem settled. The Saints have one of the league's deepest teams at nearly every position, making them a strong contender for the Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

New Orleans coach Sean Payton and his staff will still have some hard decisions to make in the roster's middle and back parts. These decisions are more challenging because of the lack of offseason team activities and the cancellation of preseason games for Covid-19 safety concerns. The NFL has expanded the practice squad for each franchise to 16 players, which teams can start forming after a waiver period following initial cuts at noon on Sunday, September 6th.

I made my original 53-man prediction three weeks ago, and here is my revised projection for when the Saints open up their 2020 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FINAL 53-MAN ROSTER PROJECTION 2.0

QUARTERBACK (3)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Drew Brees Jameis Winston Taysom Hill

Brees enters his 15th campaign as the New Orleans signal caller and 20th season overall to pursue a second championship. Already possessing the league's all-time mark for passing yards, touchdowns, and completions, Brees is still playing at a Pro Bowl level. The Saints added 26-Yr old former Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston this offseason to back him up with a one-year contract. If Winston can prove to coaches that he can efficiently run the offense, it could set him for a long-term contract as the replacement for the legendary Brees. The 30-Yr old Hill is a jack-of-all-trades for the Saints offense, able to contribute as a runner, receiver, and on special teams.

RUNNING BACK (4)

Alvin Kamara at Saints Training Camp on Aug. 22, 2020. Credit: WDSU

Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray Dwayne Washington Michael Burton (FB)

Despite concern and rumors over his contract status, Kamara has looked terrific in practice and will again be a major part of the team’s offense. Murray has shown himself to be an effective complement to Kamara and should see increased usage in 2020. Burton takes over the FB spot, a position that the Saints use more than most teams. Washington should hold on to his spot because of his special team ability and familiarity with the Saints offense - he was recently placed on the Covid-19 reserve list pending a negative test. Suppose he is not medically cleared by the season opener. In that case, New Orleans could roll with either rookie UDFA Tony Jones Jr., a likely practice squad candidate, or be secure with the ability of WR/RB Ty Montgomery to fill in at the position if necessary.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Michael Thomas Emmanuel Sanders Bennie Fowler Tre'Quan Smith Ty Montgomery Deonte Harris

I expect Sanders to provide a legitimate second threat to record-setting All-Pro WR Michael Thomas. Fowler was another offseason acquisition that has looked good in camp and can also play special teams. Coaches are excited about what Smith can contribute with reduced expectations in his third year. Harris is one of the NFL's most dangerous kick returners who will see more offensive snaps in his second season. Montgomery's versatility will be a valuable asset to the offense. Still, his receiving skills will earn him this spot over vet Austin Carr, rookies Juwan Johnson and Marquez Callaway, 2nd-year receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Emmanuel Butler. I expect the Saints to keep Johnson, Callaway, Humphrey, and Butler for the practice squad if they clear waivers.

TIGHT END (3)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Jared Cook Josh Hill Adam Trautman* (Rookie)

We should see even better production from the Pro Bowler Cook coming into his second year with Brees and the Saints offense. Hill is valuable for his terrific blocking and is a trusted short-yardage receiving threat. Trautman has the potential to take over the starting job in 2021 and should be more effective as he gets comfortable in the offense. They shifted rookie 7th round pick, Tommy Stevens, from QB to TE early in camp, and he has intriguing athleticism and versatility that should earn him a spot on the practice squad to develop.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Terron Armstead (T) Andrus Peat (G) Erik McCoy (C/G) Cesar Ruiz* (G/C) Ryan Ramczyk (T) Nick Easton (G/C) Patrick Omameh (G/T) Will Clapp (G/C) Ethan Greenidge (T/G) (Suspended List = James Hurst)

The biggest question from this position will be whether the Saints line up McCoy at center again for his second season and rookie 1st round choice Ruiz at RG or if the players flip positions. Greenidge has played well in his second camp, and veterans Easton, Omameh, and Clapp have done enough to hold off versatile UDFA rookie Calvin Throckmorton and veteran Cameron Tom. Veteran OT Hurst is a former starter with the Ravens that must serve a four-game suspension to start the year. Once he’s eligible, the team will have to move on from Clapp, Easton, Greenidge, or Omameh if they activate him.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Cameron Jordan (DE) Sheldon Rankins (DT) David Onyemata (DT) Marcus Davenport (DE) Malcom Brown (DT) Shy Tuttle (DT) Trey Hendrickson (DE) Carl Granderson (DE) Mario Edwards, Jr. (DE/DT)

Granderson has stood out in several training camp practices. Also, Edwards, Jr. has played well of late, likely earning jobs over rookie UDFA Malcolm Roach and veterans Margus Hunt and newly acquired Anthony Lanier. The rest of this unit has some durability concerns with Rankins and Davenport, but otherwise could be the NFL's deepest defensive line.

LINEBACKER (6)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Demario Davis Alex Anzalone Zack Baun* (Rookie) Kiko Alonso Craig Robertson Kaden Elliss

Linebacker Kiko Alonso remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list (P.U.P.) while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the NFC Wil Card playoff game against Minnesota. If he isn't ready to start the season, New Orleans could carry a veteran like Anthony Chickillo, rookie UDFA LB Joe Bachie, or 2nd year LB Chase Hansen here for depth or keep an extra pass rusher like Lanier or Hunt.

Anzalone has looked outstanding in practice and will team with Davis to give New Orleans a formidable pair of every-down linebackers, while Baun's expectations are high. Robertson, Elliss, and even Hansen performed well enough to give coaches the confidence to release veteran LB Nigel Bradham, who many expected to push for a starting spot. I expect both Bachie and Hansen to be brought back to the practice squad if another team does not pick them up.

CORNERBACK (5)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Marshon Lattimore Janoris Jenkins P.J. Williams Justin Hardee Keith Washington* (Rookie)

Jenkins and Lattimore make up one of the league's best starting tandems at CB, able to shut down the NFL's top wideouts. Williams is valuable for his versatility and playmaking ability off the ball, and teams with Ceedy Duce (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson) to handle slot coverage responsibilities. Hardee will be retained because of his special team's accomplishments.

I had Washington over the veteran Patrick Robinson in my initial projection. Both players have played extremely well of late. However, I still believe that the coaching staff will opt for Washington's upside and athleticism over the experience of Robinson, who struggled last season.

SAFETY (5)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Marcus Williams Malcolm Jenkins Ceedy Duce J.T. Gray D.J. Swearinger

Williams, Jenkins, and Duce could be the NFL's best trio of safeties, while Gray is coming off 2nd team All-Pro honors for his special team ability. Hampton has been a bit quieter in his second camp after impressing as a rookie. I see the Saints keeping the versatile veteran Swearinger over him and adding Hampton to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Wil Lutz (K) Thomas Morstead (P) Zach Wood (LS)

Despite the presence of talented undrafted rookie P Blake Gillikin, who could land on the practice squad, this is another straightforward decision here. Wood is a consistently effective snapper, and both Morstead and Lutz are among the league's best at their respective positions.

