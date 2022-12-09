Saints Still Have Some Big Things at Stake in 2022

After a bye this week, the New Orleans Saints are back in action Week 15 at home against the Atlanta Falcons. With the team all but eliminated from playoff contention, there is little to play for in the win-loss column.

Some players and coaches could be fighting for their future in New Orleans. The team will, hopefully, also be playing for pride. At 4-9, they’ll be trying to avoid their first double-digit loss season since the Hurricane Katrina tragedy of 2005. Before that, it was 1999 when the Saints last had double-digit losses.

There are also some individual franchise records at stake. It would be small consolation in a lost season, but here are a few Saints players that could move to the top of the franchise record books over the last four games of the year.

Chris Olave

-Rookie Receiving Yards

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans traded up twice to draft Olave with the 11th overall selection out of Ohio State. The investment was worth the cost. Olave leads the Saints with 60 receptions for 887 yards.

His production is even more impressive when you consider that the offense has been without WR Michael Thomas since Week 3, Jarvis Landry has noticeably declined, and nobody else at the position has consistently produced.

Olave is just 250 yards shy of the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie. The record is held by Michael Thomas, who had 1,137 yards in 2016.

An outstanding route runner with excellent speed and reliable hands, Olave has been a consistent producer all season. He's had at least 40 yards in every game, three 100-yard outings, and five more of at least 60 yards. At his current pace, Olave will finish his rookie year with 1,159 receiving yards.

Alvin Kamara

-Career Rushing Touchdowns

-Career Total Touchdowns

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara has been the key to the Saints offense ever since his arrival as a rookie in 2017. He leads the team with 550 yards rushing this season and is second with 51 receptions for 433 yards.

The NFL's most dangerous all-purpose back, Kamara averaged 848 yards on the ground and 75 catches for another 653 over his first five seasons. He also has a nose for the end zone, scoring 48 times on the ground, 22 more as a receiver, and once as a kickoff returner.

After just six years, Kamara has a chance to take over as the franchise leader in two major categories. He's four rushing scores behind RB Mark Ingram's 52 touchdowns for the team’s all-time lead. Kamara's 71 total touchdowns are only one behind WR Marques Colston's 72 scores for the franchise's top spot in that category.

Alvin Kamara has not had a good year. He's on pace for the lowest rushing total since his rookie year. His receiving numbers are higher than his career-low output of 2021, but still nowhere near his capability. Amazingly, Kamara has only reached the end zone three times this season.

Cameron Jordan

-Career Sacks

Nov 7, 2021; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Jordan has been a franchise staple since his arrival as a first-round pick out of Cal in the 2011 NFL Draft. He's made seven Pro Bowls, has six seasons of double-digit sack totals, and has always been an outstanding run defender.

His statistical output has been slightly down in 2022, but Jordan has still had a strong year. He has 5.5 sacks, but leads the defense with 12 pressures and 9 tackles for loss.

Jordan's 112.5 career sacks is the 30th highest official total in NFL history and second-best among all active players. It also has him on the heels of a franchise legend.

Linebacker Rickey Jackson was the franchise's first Hall of Fame player. Jackson starred for the Saints from 1981 to 1993 and was a key member of the ''Dome Patrol'' linebacking corps before finishing his career with the 49ers. He had 115 official sacks in his last 12 years with New Orleans (Jackson had 8 in his rookie year of 1981, before sacks were recognized as an official statistic by the NFL).

Cam Jordan is one of the greatest players in Saints franchise history. He's a potential Hall of Famer that's about to overtake the longest career record in team history.

Saints vs. Falcons

-All-time Series

Saints DT Shy Tuttle stiff-arms Falcons QB Matt Ryan after an interception during a 2019 game. Credit: BarDown.com

New Orleans and Atlanta have waged war on each other for the Saints entire existence of 56 years. They've played each other twice a season since 1970 in one of the NFL's most heated rivalries.

The Falcons hold a slim edge of 54-53 in the series. They also have a 27-26 record against the Saints in New Orleans, where these teams will meet in Week 15. However, New Orleans significantly closed the gap when Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006.

Since 2006, the Saints are 23-10 against the Falcons. They've won 5 of the last 6 meetings and 8 of 10 against their bitter foes, including a historic 27-26 4th quarter comeback in Atlanta to open this season.

New Orleans may not have anything to play for as a team. However, a Week 15 win over a hated rival would salvage a little pride, even the all-time series, and effectively put an end to Atlanta's slim postseason hopes.