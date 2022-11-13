Saints Pass Defense Must Create Havoc Against Steelers Rookie QB

The 3-6 New Orleans Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, with both teams facing a must-win situation. This is the 17th all-time meeting between these teams, with the Saints owning a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans is 3-3 when playing in Pittsburgh, but five of those six meetings have been decided by one score.

For over a decade and a half, the Saints and Steelers were guided by Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Times have certainly changed. New Orleans QB Drew Brees retired after 2020, leading the Saints to start five different quarterbacks in the last 26 games.

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger called it a career last offseason. The Steelers grabbed what they hope is the quarterback of the future when they drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pitt with 20th overall selection of the first round.

Pickett took over the reigns in week 4 for a Pittsburgh attack that's struggled. The Steelers have averaged 299 total yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL. They'll take on a Saints defense that's been a shell of its dominant form from the previous four seasons.

New Orleans ranks 11th in total defense, allowing an average of 320.6 yards per game. Those aren't bad numbers, but the Saints have missed tackles at an astonishing rate and have been prone to breakdowns in crucial moments.

Here's how they match up against a Steelers passing attack led by a rookie signal caller.

New Orleans Pass Defense

-25.2 points per game (29th)

-199.7 passing yards (9th)

-61.9% completion percentage

-11 touchdown passes (12th)

-2 interceptions (31st)

-22 sacks/42 QB hits

-37.1% 3rd Down Percentage (10th)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

With CB Marshon Lattimore missing a sixth straight game, LB Pete Werner out with an ankle injury, and S Marcus Maye unlikely to play because of injury, an inconsistent Saints pass rush will have be extremely disruptive. The defensive line may also be without DE Marcus Davenport (calf), who has just a half sack but leads the team with 11 pressures.

Veteran DE Cam Jordan continues to play at a near-elite level after 12 seasons. Jordan has five sacks, second on the team, along with 10 pressures and several near takedowns. He can still make game-changing plays with his bull-rush ability or speed around the edge.

If Davenport can't go, 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner and Carl Granderson will be opposite Jordan. Turner has come on in the last two weeks, gathering two sacks and recording three pressures and four tackles for loss. Granderson is a long-limbed pass rusher with excellent strength and burst.

Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Kentavius Street have finally been productive after a quiet start to the year. Onyemata and Street have combined for four sacks and nine QB hits, with most of those coming in the last two weeks. Shy Tuttle doesn't provide much pass rush, but is capable of tying up blockers and pushing a pocket backwards.

Werner's absence not only affects the run defense, but also pass coverage. Kaden Elliss is a decent run defender and solid pass rusher, but is severely limited in coverage. Nephi Sewell has been elevated from the practice squad and will see some action, along with disappointing third-year LB Zack Baun.

Because of the short-handed linebacking corps, even more is expected from Demario Davis, who is having another stellar campaign. Davis leads the Saints with 6 sacks and 8 tackles for loss, along with 10 pressures and two passes broken up. He's a devastating blitzer, but is also athletic enough to match up with backs or tight ends in man coverage.

Being without Lattimore and Bradley Roby (injured reserve) creates a big hole at the cornerback spot. However, the Saints still have two capable corners in Paulson Adebo and rookie Alontae Taylor. Adebo was hampered by an ankle injury early on and has struggled with consistency in his second season, but he's a physical defender with fluid athleticism and good ball skills.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) . Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Taylor, a second-round choice, has had a marvelous rookie campaign after being injured to start the year. In his last three games, Taylor has allowed just 35% completion rate when targeted and has yet to give up a touchdown pass. Veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. has lost a step, but still provides decent depth if in off-ball coverage.

A bigger concern for the Saints is an underachieving safety position, especially if Maye (abdomen) or P.J. Williams (illness) are unable to play. Tyrann Mathieu has the team’s only two interceptions this season, a ridiculous stat in itself.

Mathieu has also been the Saints worst tackler and has clearly lost a step in his range. This bleak position gets even worse if Daniel Sorensen or J.T. Gray have to see playing time.

Pittsburgh Passing Attack

-15 points per game (31st)

-204 passing yards (23rd)

-6 touchdown passes (29th)

-10 interceptions (32nd)

-21 sacks

-33.6% 3rd Down Percentage (27th)

Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making his fifth career start, Pickett has completed 67.9% of his throws for an average of 240 yards per game with one 300-yard outing. He's also thrown 8 interceptions against just 2 touchdown passes, though he has rushed for two scores.

Pickett is a mobile quarterback who can escape pressure and make plays with his legs. He's shown good poise and competitiveness despite being under constant pressure. His arm strength is above average, but he often takes himself out of position to make a throw because he fades away from the rush rather than stepping up.

Pittsburgh traded WR Chase Claypool, their second leading receiver, to the Chicago Bears last week, leaving Pickett with a thin receiving corps. It will mean more reps for rookie WR George Pickens, an explosive second-round selection.

Pickens has 26 receptions for 338 yards despite limited snaps, which are now sure to increase into a big part of the attack. More will also be expected from Miles Boykin and Stephen Sims, who have combined for just three catches for 10 yards so far.

The Steelers leading receiver is Diontae Johnson, who has 43 receptions for 372 yards on an eye-popping 76 targets. Johnson doesn't have the natural talent of Pickens, but has been a go-to target for the last three seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

Pittsburgh also has a potential elite tight end in Pat Freiermuth, who has 32 catches for 367 yards. Freiermuth, in just his second season, is an outstanding intermediate route runner with the speed to beat coverage down the field. Pickett also has two solid check-down options in running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who have a combined 36 catches for 200 yards and two scores.

Steelers quarterbacks have been under constant harassment because of an offensive line that's among the league's worst. Opponents have registered 12 sacks and 26 QB hits on Pickett in his four starts against a line also unable to open up holes for the running game.

What to Expect

Nov 30, 2014; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

With a rookie quarterback, the Steelers will likely look to establish some balance early with their running game. New Orleans must win the battles up front and get consistent penetration into the Pittsburgh backfield, where they look to have an advantage on paper against a poor playing offensive line.

Cam Jordan will be matched up most often with the Steelers best lineman, RT Chukwuma Okorafor. He'll have to be a constant disruption to force Pittsburgh to use an extra blocker and free up one-on-one chances for Turner, Granderson, and the defensive tackles. Look for the Saints to also try to fluster Pickett with inside blitzes from Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss.

The Steelers may not have household names as pass catchers, but Pickens, Freiermuth, and Johnson are capable of big plays.

Jan 9, 2022; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) breaks up a pass against Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pressure will be a major key to the Saints defensive success. However, New Orleans also needs to hold up in coverage to keep Pickett from getting into a rhythm.

Alontae Taylor needs to continue his stellar play, but Adebo needs to show the form he did as a rookie. More importantly, an undermanned and underachieving safety position must not have breakdowns and create turnovers for a Saints defense that’s caused few this season.