Setting the tempo and rhythm is important. In the Saints' two losses, that was definitely the issue. A 2-2 record is average for a veteran-led New Orleans Saints team. September is not an awfully kind month to the Saints under Payton's reign. What do Coach Payton and his team need to overcome after a "so-so" first quarter of the season? Most of all, how can they make the playoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Below is the New Orleans Saints' first-quarter report card from the Saints News Network.

DEFENSE

New Orleans Saints Defense Report Card

POSITIONS/UNIT GRADE COMMENTS Interior Lineman B Still solid against the run. Rookie Malcolm Roach is UDFA Gem. Defensive Ends/Pass Rushers C Trey Hendrickson has been outstanding. Cam finally notched 1st sack of 2020. Ganderson flashes. Davenport should return in Week 5. Linebackers B Demario Davis is a great leader of the LB Corps. Anzalone is playing better against run. Elliss and Baun are not major contributors yet. Safeties C+ Malcolm had a solid game in the Packers defeat. Williams has been quiet on defense. Bothe committed penalties. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has not been his 2019 self to date. Cornerbacks Incomplete Lattimore and Jenkins were out for the Lions game. They both struggled with penalties early in the season. UNIT GRADE C Penalties and inconsistent performances have contributed to the New Orleans Saints problems and 2-2 record. They extended their 45-game streak preventing a 100+ yard rusher. Problems containing tight ends.

Most Outstanding Player: Demario Davis

Davis is an outstanding leader on and off the playing field. In 2019 the AP writers honored him with one of the LB All-Pro designations. Davis is currently on pace for over 100 tackles on the year. He has 2 sacks, 4 thrown for losses, and 1 pass defended for 2020. His sideline-to-sideline pursuits have been special to watch from a 9-year veteran linebacker. He excels in pass rush support and against the run. He has blitzed 30 times, forced 3 pressures, 1 hurry, and 2 QB hits. One concerning statistic is Davis allowed 3 touchdowns and a QB rating of 131.6 from 13 completions.

Top Defensive Rookie: Malcolm Roach has made plays for New Orleans. He's been a pleasant surprise. Stats - 7 Tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL. He did not record stats in the Saints win over the Lions.

has made plays for New Orleans. He's been a pleasant surprise. He did not record stats in the Saints win over the Lions. Defensive Breakout Player: Trey Hendrickson has filled the void during Davenport's injuries. Stats - 3 Sacks, 11 Tackles, 7 QB Hits, 4 TFL

has filled the void during Davenport's injuries. Interior Lineman: David Onyemata missed the Packers contest. Stats- 7 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB Hits.

missed the Packers contest. Stats- 7 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB Hits. Ends/Pass Rushers: Trey Hendrickson (3) and not Cam Jordan (1) leads New Orleans in sacks early in 2020. Jordan has been double-teamed, chips, and faced quarterbacks with quick releases; Stats - 17 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 QB Hits, 2 TFL .

and not Cam Jordan (1) leads New Orleans in sacks early in 2020. Jordan has been double-teamed, chips, and faced quarterbacks with quick releases; . Linebackers: Demario Davis (see stats above in MOP section)

Demario Davis (see stats above in MOP section) Safeties: Malcolm Jenkins - Malcolm Jenkins had very good bounce-back games against the Packers and Lions. He has played 100% of the Saints' defensive snaps. The Saints' defensive back's on-field coach has tallied 3 passes defended, 27 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 QB hits after four games. Yet, he and free safety Marcus Williams have had their struggles against tight ends and covering downfield passes. I expect an improvement in these areas for the remainder of 2020.

Malcolm Jenkins - Malcolm Jenkins had very good bounce-back games against the Packers and Lions. He has played 100% of the Saints' defensive snaps. The Saints' defensive back's on-field coach has tallied 3 passes defended, 27 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 QB hits after four games. Yet, he and free safety Marcus Williams have had their struggles against tight ends and covering downfield passes. I expect an improvement in these areas for the remainder of 2020. Corners: Incomplete due to injuries. Concerning. Lattimore had hamstring problems at Ohio State and early in his Saints career. He will play at home against the Chargers. Janoris Jenkins is listed as OUT for the MNF affair with Brees' old team.

COACHING

Head Coach: B-

B- Defensive Assistant Coaches: C

C Offensive Assistant Coaches: B-

TEAM

Record: 2-2

2-2 NFC South: 2nd Place

