SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints 1st Quarter Report 2020 (Defense)

Kyle T. Mosley

Setting the tempo and rhythm is important.  In the Saints' two losses, that was definitely the issue. A 2-2 record is average for a veteran-led New Orleans Saints team.  September is not an awfully kind month to the Saints under Payton's reign.  What do Coach Payton and his team need to overcome after a "so-so" first quarter of the season?  Most of all, how can they make the playoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Below is the New Orleans Saints' first-quarter report card from the Saints News Network.

Demario Davis leads the Saints vs The Packers
Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE

New Orleans Saints Defense Report Card

POSITIONS/UNIT
GRADE
COMMENTS

Interior Lineman

B

Still solid against the run.  Rookie Malcolm Roach is UDFA Gem.

Defensive Ends/Pass Rushers

C

Trey Hendrickson has been outstanding.  Cam finally notched 1st sack of 2020.  Ganderson flashes.  Davenport should return in Week 5.

Linebackers

B

Demario Davis is a great leader of the LB Corps.  Anzalone is playing better against run.  Elliss and Baun are not major contributors yet.

Safeties

C+

Malcolm had a solid game in the Packers defeat.  Williams has been quiet on defense.  Bothe committed penalties.  Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has not been his 2019 self to date.

Cornerbacks

Incomplete

Lattimore and Jenkins were out for the Lions game. They both struggled with penalties early in the season.

UNIT GRADE

C

Penalties and inconsistent performances have contributed to the New Orleans Saints problems and 2-2 record.  They extended their 45-game streak preventing a 100+ yard rusher.  Problems containing tight ends.

Demario - Derick E. Hingle
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

Most Outstanding Player: Demario Davis

Davis is an outstanding leader on and off the playing field. In 2019 the AP writers honored him with one of the LB All-Pro designations. Davis is currently on pace for over 100 tackles on the year. He has 2 sacks, 4 thrown for losses, and 1 pass defended for 2020. His sideline-to-sideline pursuits have been special to watch from a 9-year veteran linebacker. He excels in pass rush support and against the run. He has blitzed 30 times, forced 3 pressures, 1 hurry, and 2 QB hits. One concerning statistic is Davis allowed 3 touchdowns and a QB rating of 131.6 from 13 completions.   

  • Top Defensive Rookie: Malcolm Roach has made plays for New Orleans.  He's been a pleasant surprise.  Stats - 7 Tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL.  He did not record stats in the Saints win over the Lions.
  • Defensive Breakout Player: Trey Hendrickson has filled the void during Davenport's injuries.  Stats - 3 Sacks, 11 Tackles, 7 QB Hits, 4 TFL
  • Interior Lineman: David Onyemata missed the Packers contest.  Stats- 7 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL, 3 QB Hits.  
  • Ends/Pass Rushers: Trey Hendrickson (3) and not Cam Jordan (1) leads New Orleans in sacks early in 2020.  Jordan has been double-teamed, chips, and faced quarterbacks with quick releases;  Stats -  17 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 QB Hits, 2 TFL.
  • Linebackers: Demario Davis (see stats above in MOP section)
  • Safeties: Malcolm Jenkins - Malcolm Jenkins had very good bounce-back games against the Packers and Lions. He has played 100% of the Saints' defensive snaps. The Saints' defensive back's on-field coach has tallied 3 passes defended, 27 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 QB hits after four games. Yet, he and free safety Marcus Williams have had their struggles against tight ends and covering downfield passes. I expect an improvement in these areas for the remainder of 2020. 
  • Corners: Incomplete due to injuries.  Concerning.  Lattimore had hamstring problems at Ohio State and early in his Saints career.  He will play at home against the Chargers.  Janoris Jenkins is listed as OUT for the MNF affair with Brees' old team.  

  

USATSI_14962440_168389760_lowres
Sep 21, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

COACHING

  • Head Coach: B-
  • Defensive Assistant Coaches: C
  • Offensive Assistant Coaches: B-

TEAM 

  • Record: 2-2
  • NFC South: 2nd Place

Stay tuned for Sunday's Saints 1st Quarter Report 2020 on the New Orleans Saints offensive and special teams units.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Saturday Injury Report in Week 5

The New Orleans Saints final injury report of Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

BtBoylan

Saints Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit 'Em in Week 5.

BtBoylan

Saints Defense vs. Chargers Offense Preview

The New Orleans Saints defense is coming off a solid outing despite missing three starters. Can they do it again against the Chargers on Monday Night Football?

Bob Rose

Week 5: Saints Friday Injury Report

A look at the second injury report for the Saints, who are set to host the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

John Hendrix

Sean Payton shares his thoughts on Chargers' Rookie QB Justin Herbert

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on rookie QB Justin Hebert of the Chargers with the media Monday ahead of their Week 5 game.

BtBoylan

Saints X-Factors in Week 5

3 X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints as they battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night.

BtBoylan

First Look: Chargers vs. Saints

The Saints look to show out on Monday Night Football against the Chargers and go into their early bye week on a high note.

John Hendrix

by

SamL

Saints Offense vs. Chargers Defense Preview

Can a banged up New Orleans offense continue their momentum against an injury-depleted Los Angeles defense?

Bob Rose

Week 5: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The initial Saints injury report for Week 5 is out, as they gear up for Monday Night's matchup against the Chargers.

John Hendrix

Saints Rushing Attack 2020: Why Running the Football Helps the Saints Win

A consistent focus on the rushing attack for the Saints will help in their winning ways for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley