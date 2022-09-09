Saints 2022 Season Predictions From the SNN Staff

Our SNN writers predict the New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Season outcome.

John Hendrix

As I said in my season preview, there's a lot more reasons to be optimistic for the Saints. If everything gels the way we expect it to, there's no reason that New Orleans won't be back in the playoffs and win the NFC South.

Where things get most interesting for the team is at the end of October when they host the Raiders. That starts a fairly interesting gauntlet that includes facing the Ravens (MNF), Steelers, Rams, 49ers, and Bucs (MNF). That's going to tell us everything we need to know about this team.

Offensive MVP: Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Defensive MVP: Tyrann Mathieu:

Tyrann Mathieu: Record: 11-6

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Rose

Few teams boast the combined talent that New Orleans has offensively and defensively. Plus, this team has a major chip on their collective shoulders. My prediction for the Saints is a 12-5 finish and not only champions of the NFC South, but a Super Bowl appearance.

If the Saints offense is to have a successful season, they'll need big production from Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and a healthy offensive line. However, QB Jameis Winston will be the key to the entire unit.

We saw Jordan play at a superhero level to end last season. With so much star power surrounding him on the Saints defense, I expect a year worthy of NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the future Hall of Famer.

Offensive MVP: Jameis Winston



Defensive MVP: Cam Jordan

Record: 12-5

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Boylan

The New Orleans Saints hold high expectations from the Who Dat Nation and local media headed into their first season without Sean Payton at the helm in over 16 years. However, the national media does not have the same faith in the Black and Gold’s chances in 2022.

I look back at a season ago when the Saints were able to post a nine-win season and barely miss the playoffs after multiple injury-rattled months at all positions and starting four different quarterbacks. With that in mind and the talent New Orleans has kept, replaced, and added, I see the Saints finishing no worse than they did a season ago, and I will peg them at a 12-5 record in my preseason prediction.

Offensive MVP: Jameis Winston



Defensive MVP: Cam Jordan

Record: 12-5

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle T. Mosley

Head coach Dennis Allen ushers in new leadership in New Orleans with the same core philosophy and continuity as the previous coaching staff. The team won four games with three quarterbacks not named Jameis Winston and were a couple of wins away from earning a postseason berth.

Expect a few bumps and adversity along the way, however, the veterans (LB Demario Davis, RB Alvin Kamara, DE Cam Jordan, and S Tyrann Mathieu) give the squad a stabilizing presence in the locker room, huddle, and sidelines.

Should the Saints QB and other key players remain healthy in 2022, they will re-capture the NFC South and make a run for a 2nd Lombardi Trophy.