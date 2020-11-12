Saints at the Top of the NFC after Week 9

Sunday Night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave New Orleans control of the NFC South. The Saints are in command of their destiny for home-field advantage ahead of the NFL postseason.

If the season were to end after Week 9, New Orleans would be the top seed in the NFC for the 2020 NFL season. Their current mark is 6-2 overall with a divisional record of 3-0. Currently riding a five-game winning streak, the Saints seek to continue building team chemistry and winning football games as being football's hottest team.

Along with the team's historically great play in October and November, under Sean Payton, the Saints return to health. Against Tampa Bay, New Orleans' offense trotted out Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook, and Alvin Kamara for the first time together since Week 1.

Current NFC Standings:

The Saints put together their most complete game of the season in Week 9 by winning in all three phases of the game. The offense was running smoothly, their defense held the Bucs to a mere 3 points, and special teams gave the offense excellent field position throughout the contest.

The dominant performance is an encouraging sign as the Saints hold a favorable schedule in the second half of the season. Over the final eight games of the season, their opponents' combined record is 30-38 - only Kansas City Chiefs post a winning record at 8-1.

Sean Payton's group now has an opportunity to run the table against one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL and earn the playoffs' home-field advantage. If the team continues to mature, stay healthy, and play good football down the stretch, they would again be the top seed in the 2021 NFC playoffs. But regardless of how it finishes, knowing you control your destiny can be the most relaxing or nerve-racking piece of it all.

