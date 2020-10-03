The Replacements: Saints Backups take Center Stage Against the Lions

The New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday in a crucial game. New Orleans comes into this road contest with a 1-2 record, having lost their last two. The Saints will have to pull out a win without six injured starters. That includes WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, G Andrus Peat, CB Marshon Lattimore, and CB Janoris Jenkins, all Pro Bowlers who have been instrumental to the team's success.

Coming into the season, the Saints have widely considered one of the league's deepest teams. On Sunday, Detriot will test their personnel depth as New Orleans tries to avoid losing three straight contests for the first time since the opening three games of the 2016 season.

Here are three New Orleans backups that will play prominent roles this Sunday against the Lions.

ADAM TRAUTMAN, TIGHT END

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans looks like they will be without Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook, who left last Sunday's game against Green Bay with a groin injury. Without him, rookie 3rd round pick Adam Trautman will step up as the team's top receiving option at the position. Trautman has 3 receptions for 34 yards so far and has impressed coaches with his blocking ability. The 6’5 255-Lb rookie has impressive size and athleticism, along with excellent hands and route understanding.

Quarterback Drew Brees will be without two of his top three receiving threats in Thomas and Cook. While RB Alvin Kamara and WR Emmanuel Sanders will be heavily involved, the Saints will need Trautman and other receivers to produce for a passing attack that has struggled to make plays.

P.J. WILLIAMS, CORNERBACK

Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) defends the pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY

The Saints will be without starting corners, Lattimore and Jenkins, on Sunday. Williams is the most accomplished of the remaining crew of New Orleans cornerbacks. Expect the defense to play more zone coverage to protect against Matthew Stafford's receivers.

Defensive backs Justin Hardee, Patrick Robinson, will play a majority of the snap in the game. New Orleans is expected to promote either cornerbacks Keith Washington or Ken Crawley from the practice squad. Williams excels in off-ball coverage. He has good play recognition and is the best tackler in the secondary.

Lattimore and Jenkins are among the NFL's best tandems at cornerback, though each has been inconsistent over the last two games. Without them, the Saints must contend with a Detroit passing attack with several game-breaking threats, led by wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

CESAR RUIZ, GUARD

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Ruiz, the 24th overall selection this spring, will get his first NFL start in place of the injured Peat. He was in for 51 snaps after Peat exited last week's game against Green Bay and played well. Ruiz was expected to be an opening day starter, but a training camp ankle injury slowed his progress, and was a scratch until the Raiders in Week 2.

He now has the chance to show why the Saints invested a first-round pick in him for an offensive line that has struggled to protect Brees or failed to get consistent control of the line of scrimmage for the running game at times early this season.

The New Orleans offensive line looks to have the advantage against a Detroit front with just three sacks and ranks 31st against the run so far this season. The Saints still have plenty of offensive weapons to put points on the board, even without Michael Thomas and Jared Cook. With a depleted secondary, New Orleans may have to control this game with their offense to avoid a third consecutive defeat.