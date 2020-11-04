SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

First Look: Saints vs. Buccaneers

John Hendrix

The Saints (5-2) march into Raymond James Stadium to take on the Bucs (6-2) in a battle for NFC South supremacy on Sunday Night Football. It's a rematch of Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady from Week 1, and certainly is a tale of two different teams from that game. Without question, there's a ton of things to pay attention to during this game, but here's a few things that might be really put under a microscope.

What to Watch For

Michael Thomas, is this the week? We've been on 'Can't Guard Mike' watch for weeks, but this feels like the game he comes back for. Thomas had been dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring injury, which sidelined him for two games after missing the previous contests due to a high ankle injury and team suspension. Aside the two back-to-back losses after losing him in Week 1, the Saints have got by. Couple that with potential returns of Emmanuel Sanders and Marquez Callaway, and the team's offense looks to be a real threat and test for a Bucs defense that has found their groove.

What Saints defense shows up? The Antonio Brown saga kicks off on Sunday night, as he's expected to play anywhere from 10-35 plays. All we've heard about is how lethal the Bucs offense is, and Brown is supposed to help put them over the edge. Of course, we'll need to monitor what happens with Chris Godwin (finger). Entering this week, the Bucs are averaging 368.4 yards/game on offense, ranking 14th in the league. At 30.9 points/game, they rank 4th in the NFL. 

What to really pay attention in this chess match is what New Orleans does defensively on 3rd down. The Bucs have a 42.6 percent conversion on 3rd down this season, which ranks 17th in the NFL. The Saints have improved defensively over the past few weeks, even making some key stops when it matters most to help them win games. They'll be put to the test all week, and will have to put their best foot forward in almost every area to help knock off Brady in Round 2.

The Alvin Kamara show. It'll be the 8th time that Kamara faces off against the Bucs, coincidentally having the same record as the Saints when he's in the lineup at 5-2. Kamara hasn't rushed for 100 yards against the Bucs, and that doesn't look to change for this game. He had some success in the receiving department early in his career, having one 100-yard game (9/9/18), but since then has just cracked a high of 51 yards receiving in four games. New Orleans figures to have their weaponry back for this game, and Tampa Bay has done a good job making sure Kamara doesn't singlehandedly kill them. This could be one of those games for AK to make his presence felt.

Hidden yardage and discipline. Maybe it was because it was Week 1, but these two teams combined for 15 penalties for 222 yards. These two should play more disciplined this time around, but between the penalty and special teams yards, this could be a huge area that could help change how things play out in this game. You don't want officiating deciding a big game like this, and it'll be highly scrutinized as usual. 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Bears Pregame Report on Saints News Network [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan give fans a preview of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Saints Look to Extend Success in November Under Sean Payton

Can we expect another strong November from New Orleans as they look to position a playoff run?

Bob Rose

Saints on the Verge of Sizzling

Close wins. Ugly wins. Comeback wins. It doesn't matter for this year's Saints, as long as it keeps happening.

John Hendrix

By the Numbers: Saints vs Bears in Week 8

A look inside the numbers from the New Orleans Saints Week 8 Overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

BtBoylan

Game Balls from the Saints 26-23 Brawl Over the Bears

New Orleans perseveres to win an overtime slugfest over Chicago on the road.

Bob Rose

by

father_nature

Saints vs. Bears: A First-Half Analysis

A first-half analysis of the key plays, stats, and moments in the Saints at Bears battle at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 8 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts from their Week 8 victory over the Bears.

John Hendrix

Saints vs. Bears: Week 8 Pregame Report

The Saints move into the month of November with a tough stretch on their plate, and it starts with the Bears.

John Hendrix

Saints trade for LB Kwon Alexander from 49ers

New Orleans swings a deal with conference rival San Francisco to upgrade their linebacking corps

Bob Rose